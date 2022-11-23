New Hip-Hop Releases December 2022

2023 is almost here, but some of your favorite hip-hop artists still have some heat left to drop for the last month of 2022.

Coming off the tragic death of his mother earlier this year, Metro Boomin triumphantly rises from the ashes with his new album, Heroes & Villains. Originally slated to drop on Nov. 4, the St. Louis-bred producer decided to push the project back to Dec. 2. Metro wanted to have all the samples cleared in order to bless fans with the best possible product. He also made it clear that the delay was certainly not due to any other releases that were set to drop on the same day.

"I couldn't get all the samples on my album cleared in time for next week so I'm dropping on Dec. 2," tweeted Metro just one week prior to the album's original release date. "Now, I have enough time to make sure you all get this masterpiece as intended. I promise it's worth the wait. P.S. I would never move my album date because of anyone else."

Metro Boomin's sophomore LP will arrive after his 2018 solo debut, Not All Heroes Wear Capes, which features guest appearances from Drake, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Gunna and more, and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. He has since fed the streets with the 2020 collabo project Savage Mode 2 with 21 Savage and has produced tracks like Drake's 2021 hit single "Knife Talk" and Drizzy and 21's "More M's" from their joint album, Her Loss.

Chief Keef is set to return in December with his new project, Almighty So 2, the sequel to his classic DJ Scream-hosted mixtape, 2013's Almighty So. The Dec. 16 release date will mark exactly one year since Sosa dropped his 2021 album, 4NEM. The Glo Gang head honcho is ready to deliver 17 new tracks, which include the previously released cuts "Tony Montana Flow" and "Racks Stuffed Inna Couch."

After postponing his new album, Me vs. Myself, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is now slated to drop the new LP on Dec. 9. Initially slated to come out in November, the Bronx, N.Y. rapper pushed the date back after learning Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss album would be coming out on the same day.

"Sorry but album dropping in December now, Drake was dropping the same day and I’m not with that,” Boogie unapologetically wrote on his Instagram Story along with several crying laughing emojis.

The 22-song album features guest appearances from Lil Dirk, Roddy Ricch, Tory Lanez and more. The new offering was preceded by the 2021 project B4 AVA.

Check out all the December 2022 new hip-hop album releases from French Montana, Stalley, the late Chinx and more below.