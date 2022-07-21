Metro Boomin Pays Off Mortgage of House Belonging to Wife of Security Guard Killed in Buffalo Mass Shooting

Metro Boomin is paying it forward, as the award-winning producer recently cleared the mortgage of the wife of a security guard who was killed during the Buffalo mass shooting earlier this year.

On Wednesday (July 20), a man named Aaron Salter, the son of shooting victim Aaron Salter Jr., revealed his mother's house was paid off by Metro Boomin in an altruistic act of kindness. Salter shared a photo on Instagram of him and his mother standing in the front yard of a home holding a sign that reads: "Paid in Full." In the caption, he thanked beat maker for assisting in their time of need.

"How many producers you know look out for people when they need it most?" Salter captioned the post. "Gotta say thanks to my favorite producer @metroboomin he called me and asked if he could help me during my tragic loss and did just that! No more mortgage Paid in full!!! Thanks @metroboomin ill never forget what you did!"

Metro acknowledged the praise in the comment section of the post.

"Love always bro!" he typed. "My line is always open and I meant every single thing I said back when we spoke ❤️."

Back on May 14, a gunman entered the Tops Friendly Markets on the east side of Buffalo and opened fire, killing 10 people and injuring three others. The alleged shooter has been identified as 18-year-old Payton S. Gendron. 55-year-old Aaron Salter Jr., a former Buffalo Police lieutenant who was working as a security guard, has been hailed as a hero in the incident. He reportedly confronted the shooter but was fatally shot in the process.

Metro Boomin's extreme act of kindness comes as he is mourning the death of his mother, who was killed by the producer's stepfather last month.