Metro Boomin’s Mother Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide – Report

Tragedy has struck Metro Boomin’s family after his mother was reportedly killed in a murder-suicide on Friday night.

According to a report by TMZ, published on Sunday (June 5), Metro Boomin’s mother, Leslie Joanne Wayne, was killed by her husband—not Metro's biological father—who died by suicide afterwards. Law enforcement sources purportedly told the media outlet that Metro received the tragic news this weekend after his mother's body was discovered by police outside of the Atlanta area.

The incident reportedly happened on Friday (June 3), but it’s been unconfirmed. The identity of Leslie’s spouse has not been disclosed. An autopsy is currently underway to find the exact cause of Leslie's death.

Metro’s reps have confirmed to TMZ that Leslie died over the weekend and the family is requesting privacy during this difficult time.

XXL has also reached out to Metro Boomin’s reps for comment.

Metro Boomin spoke highly of his mother in various interviews. In a 2016 feature with The Fader, the St. Louis-born hitmaker credited his mom for his regal birth name, Leland Tyler Wayne, which gave him self-pride in whatever profession he desired to pursue.

“My mom wanted to give me a name where, no matter what I wanted to do, I’d be able to do it,” he told the publication. “An astronaut. President. Whatever. Leland Wayne.”

Metro’s mom also helped spark his interest in production when he was in middle school by buying him a laptop, according to kulturehub.com. During the early stages of his production career, Metro and his mom would embark on a 17-hour round-trip drive from St. Louis to Atlanta so he could work with OJ Da Juiceman at his studio. This would happen every weekend under the contingent that Metro maintained stellar grades in high school.

Upon hearing the tragic news, hip-hop artists hopped on social media to offer prayers and support to Metro Boomin and his family.

Producer Juicy J tweeted, "Prayers up for Metro Boomin."

Rae Sremmurd also commented on both the deaths of rapper Trouble and Metro’s mother.

"Rest In Peace Trouble and Prayers to Metro Boomin and his family," they tweeted along with a broken heart emoji and prayer hands emoji.

