UPDATE (June 5):

Rockdale County Sheriff’s Department has issued arrest warrants for an Atlanta man named Jamichael Jones in connection to the shooting death of rapper Trouble. According to a NBC News report, Trouble was shot once in the chest and killed early Sunday morning during a home invasion at Lake St. James Apartments in Conyers, Ga. Conyers is located 24 miles east of Atlanta.

At a press conference on Sunday, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Jedidia Canty said the suspect, Jones, 33, was involved in a "domestic situation" with a woman Trouble was visiting at the apartment complex. Jones allegedly barged into the woman’s residence and opened fire, striking Trouble once in the chest. The Atlanta rapper was pronounced dead at the scene. The unidentified woman was reportedly not injured. Jones and Trouble did not know each other, Candy added.

Jones is currently being sought by police on arrest warrants for alleged home invasion, felony murder and aggravated assault. Rockdale police are asking the public if they have any information to call them at 770-278-8188 or their main line 770-278-8000.

ORIGINAL STORY (June 5):

The hip-hop community is mourning the death of rapper Trouble today.

Def Jam, the label Trouble was signed to in partnership with Mike Will Made-It’s Ear Drummers Records, confirmed his death on Sunday (June 5) via Instagram.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble," reads the caption of a post featuring a photo of the late ATL rapper. "A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Scoob."

According to unconfirmed reports on Sunday, Trouble’s sister announced on social media that he was shot and killed while sitting in his car. However, details surrounding his death and his sister's words are not confirmed.

Trouble was reportedly 34 years old.

Before his death early Sunday morning, Trouble was hanging out with friends while riding around Atlanta and spent time at the Our Bar ATL while enjoying drinks with a female companion, which he shared on his Instagram Stories. Check it out below.

Trouble, born Mariel Semonte Orr, is from the East Atlanta neighborhood of Edgewood. The Atlanta rhymer, who was affectionately called Skoob by his friends and peers, got his start with Duct Tape Entertainment in 2011, and made his presence felt in the ATL rap scene.

He first made noise with his rowdy 2011 anthem "Bussin (Remix)" featuring Yo Gotti, Waka Flocka and Trae Tha Truth, which appeared on his mixtape, December 17th. He would eventually make guest appearances on other rappers’ songs like Lupe Fiasco’s 2015 posse track "Chopper," featuring Glasses Malone, Trae tha Truth, Billy Blue, Buk and Fam-Lay, and YFN Lucci’s 2016 single, "Key to the Streets."

Trouble also made a stellar appearance on Young Thug's 2015 hit "Thief in the Night" from Slim Season 2. In 2016, Trouble delivered another street-worthy mixtape called 16.

In 2017, Trouble signed with Mike WiLL Made-It’s Eardrummer Records and dropped his debut studio album, Edgewood, in 2018. The 16-song collection boasts the Drake-assisted banger "Brink It Back" and "Real Is Rare (Edgewood)." He followed it with Edgewood (41E Edition), which included five bonus tracks.

Trouble’s last album was Thug Luv in 2020. The LP features guest appearances from Quavo, Boosie BadAzz, City Girls, Jeezy and more.

Outside of music, Trouble was a very outspoken critic on social media and wasn’t shy to discuss topics big and small. Whether it was defending DaBaby for his homophobic remarks at the 2021 Rolling Loud Festival in Miami or criticizing the new Atlanta sound, Trouble wasn't afraid to speak his mind.

Here’s one recent Instagram post where he’s sharing his opinion below.

Upon hearing the sad news of Trouble’s death, several hip-hop artists posted their condolences to the ATL rhymer.

Fellow Atlanta rhymer Young Scooter was one of the first to confirm on his Instagram Stories that Trouble had died. In a post, Scooter shared a photo of Trouble along with the caption, "DAM SKOOB REST UP MY BOY."

Mike Will Made-It, who worked with Trouble throughout his career, also posted several tribute photos of the late rapper on his IG Stories.

Meek Mill shared his sentiments on Trouble's passing as well. "And I woke up to rip trouble…. Everybody texting be careful! Smh rip fam!!!!" Meek tweeted.

Jermaine Dupri expressed his grief on Twitter, writing, "Man...this shit ain’t cool," along with a teary-eye emoji. JD also posted the same message on his Instagram Stories. "Man!! This Shit is getting outta hand. Not my dawg[.] [Thug] Life," he wrote along with the hashtag #riptrouble and a teary-eye emoji.

Trouble’s dear friend Boosie Badazz also shared his heartfelt condolences on Twitter.

"[B]out my kids n you told me too let it go!! I’m go miss u as a friend TROUB “like you would say MY mF Brotha!!" he tweeted. "U always supported me!! I’m crying as a type this thuglife...t.I.p TROUB “never went over 3 days without talking to you on FaceTime love u."

More peers and friends in the hip-hop community like Gucci Mane, T.I., DJ Scream and Pierre "P" Thomas from Quality Control, among others, also posted their condolences on social media. Check them out below.