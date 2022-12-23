Hip-Hop Artists We Lost in 2022

Death, though inevitable, is never an easy pill to swallow. This year, we sadly lost several hip-hop artists who touched the culture in one way or another.

Bad news came early in the year when Memphis rapper Snootie Wild was shot and killed in Houston. The Tennessee native broke into the rap scene in the early 2010s and had a breakout hit with the 2014 song "Yayo" under Yo Gotti's CMG label. In December, a man was arrested and charged with Snootie's murder.

Takeoff's tragic passing shocked the hip-hop world in November. The reserved Migos member was shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley following an argument that turned into gunfire. Takeoff, who was 28 years old at the time of his death, was an innocent bystander in the situation, police say. The rapper, who will be remembered for his flow, was laid to rest following a huge memorial service in State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Two arrests have been made in connection to his shooting.

PnB Rock's September death following an attempted robbery in Los Angeles dominated the hip-hop headlines. The 30-year-old Philadelphia native was shot and killed while eating at Roscoes House of Chicken 'N Waffles in South Los Angeles. Multiple arrests have been made in his killing as well.

Grammy-winning rapper Coolio passed away in September. The California rapper, most well known for his 1990s hits "Gangsta's Paradise" and "Fantastic Voyage," died at the age of 59. He is believed to have died of a cardiac arrest while visiting a friend. His cause of death has yet to be determined.

The year also saw the tragic passings of Trouble, Lil Keed and others. As 2022 comes to a close, XXL pays homage to the hip-hop artists we lost over the past 12 months.

R.I.P.