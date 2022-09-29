Father of Teenage PnB Rock Murder Suspect Arrested

The Los Angeles Police Department continues to make arrests in connection with PnB Rock's murder. They have now arrested a third suspect, the father of the teen who is accused of being the gunman.

On Thursday (Sept. 29), the LAPD confirmed the arrest of Freddie Lee Trone. He was apprehended in Las Vegas with the help of the FBI Las Vegas Division, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Henderson Police Department. He has been charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts of second-degree robbery. He is awaiting extradition to Los Angeles.

On Wednesday (Sept. 28), Freddie Trone was the first person identified as being a suspect in the murder of PnB Rock, which occurred on Sept. 12 during an attempted robbery inside Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles in South Los Angeles. Authorities believe Trone drove the getaway car the assailant, his 17-year-old son, fled in after shooting the 30-year-old rapper and taking his jewelry.

Two more arrests were made on Tuesday (Sept. 27). Trone's 17-year-old son was taken into custody in Lawndale, Calif., and charged with being the actual triggerman. He faces one count each of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, as well as two counts of second-degree robbery. The same day, Shauntel Trone was taken into custody in Gardena, Calif., and charged with accessory to murder. She is reportedly the step-mother of the minor.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón commented on the killing and arrests on Thursday afternoon, saying, "The murder of Mr. Allen dimmed a bright light in the lives of his fans, friends and most importantly his family. The accused individuals’ alleged actions in this case were heartless and cruel and robbed the world of Mr. Allen’s talents."

He added, "I thank the investigators who presented the case to my office. As we do every single day, we will work diligently to make sure that those responsible for taking the life of an innocent victim are held accountable."

The minor suspect made an appearance in juvenile court today and is scheduled for another pre-trail hearing on Oct. 19. This case is still under investigation.