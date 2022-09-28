Woman Connected to 17-Year-Old PnB Rock Murder Suspect Arrested for Accessory to Murder

A second suspect has been arrested for involvement in the murder of PnB Rock. The woman in custody is connected to the 17-year-old male who allegedly shot the rapper.

On Wednesday (Sept. 28), the Los Angeles Police Department announced they took Shauntel Trone, 38, into custody after an investigation into the Philadelphia rapper's death led to her being involved. She was arrested on Tuesday (Sept. 27) in Gardena, Calif. Trone was apprehended with the help of the Los Angeles Police Department’s LAPD/FBI Taskforce, Operations-South Bureau LAPD/ATF Taskforce, Operations-South Bureau’s Community Safety Unit and South Bureau Homicide Division, and booked on a charge of accessory to murder. She remains behind bars without bond.

LAPD Media Relations report Trone is 32, however, her arrest record lists her as 38 years old.

The arrest of Shauntel Trone follows the announcement of the apprehension of an unnamed 17-year-old, who is believed to be her son, on Sept. 27. Police allege the teen is the one who pulled the trigger, resulting in the shooting death of PnB Rock on Sept. 12 at Roscoe's House of Chicken ’N Waffles in South Los Angeles.

Just prior to the announcement of the teen's arrest on Wednesday afternoon, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that the 17-year-old's father, Freddie Lee Trone, was wanted as a suspect in relation to PnB Rock's murder. Police believe Freddie Trone served as his son's getaway driver after the 17-year-old reportedly shot the Philadelphia rapper before stripping him of his jewelry. He is currently at large and believed to be "armed and dangerous."

Trone and his son were said to have already been in the parking lot of Roscoe's Chicken ’N Waffles at the time that PnB Rock and his girlfriend arrived at the popular Los Angeles restaurant. This information is contrary to initial reports that a social media post made by Rock's girlfriend on the day of his tragic passing may have exposed his location to the alleged killer.

PnB Rock's murder took place on Sept. 12 in what is perceived to have been an attempted robbery when a masked man entered Roscoe's at the same time that the "Luv Me Again" rap-crooner was enjoying a meal with his girlfriend. Police say the gunman exchanged some words with PnB in the moments leading up to the shooting. The killer also demanded property from PnB's girlfriend before fleeing to the getaway vehicle.