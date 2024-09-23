Man Convicted of Killing PnB Rock Sentenced to 31 Years to Life in Prison – Report

PnB Rock's convicted killer Freddie Lee Trone has reportedly been sentenced to 31 years to life in prison for his role in the rapper's death back in 2022.

PnB Rock's Killer Sentenced

On Monday (Sept. 23), local Los Angeles outlet KTLA reported that Freddie Lee Trone, who was convicted last month of killing PnB Rock at a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles restaurant in 2022, was sentenced to 31 years to life in prison.

On Aug. 7, Trone was found guilty of murder, two counts of robbery and one count of conspiracy in connection to Rock's murder in South Los Angeles. Trone's co-defendant Tremont Jones, who informed Trone of Rock's whereabouts on the day of the murder, was also found guilty and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Prosecutors had argued that Trone sent his teenage son into the restaurant to rob and kill PnB Rock and also served as the getaway driver. The younger Trone is charged with first-degree murder. However, he was deemed mentally unfit to stand trial.

XXL has reached out to PnB Rock's team for further comment.

PnB Rock's Family Finally Gets Justice

PnB Rock's family has been holding out for three years for justice in the wake of the rapper's murder. Back in August, Rock's mother Deannea Allen told Rolling Stone, "I’m here to get justice. I want justice. This was my son, my child. I want the jury to know he has a family who loves him and wants to support him."

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office also shared a statement back in August that the third defendant, Shauntrel Trone, pleaded no contest to accessory after the fact in July. She will be sentenced on Jan. 16, 2025.