Wack 100 Claims PnB Rock Told Him ‘God Got Me’ When PnB Was Seen Wearing Lots of Jewelry Alone Without Security

Wack 100 has recounted a time when he saw PnB Rock at a show in New Mexico, draped in a bunch of jewelry without an ounce of security around him. Wack took it upon himself to make sure PnB was safe and protected.

Wack 100 Says PnB Rock Told Him "God Got Him" When PnB Was Seen at a Show With No Security

Wack 100 appeared on the Cam Capone News YouTube show last month and shared details about the time he reassigned a security guard on Blueface's team to PnB Rock, who at the time was at a show by himself with no protection. Wack explained, "I know PnB. He was with us in New Mexico in Albuquerque at a show. Right? You know what the f**k he did to me? He walks in our dressing room, all this jewelry."

Wack says he asked PnB about his security, to which the late Philadelphia rapper replied, "God got me." Wack 100 continued, "You know what I did? Took my muthaf**kin' security guard named Pitbull off of Blueface and put him on [PnB Rock]. You know why? [If] PnB Rock would've got robbed or rushed over there, who they was gon' blame?"

"Nephew, this ain't what this is," Wack 100 added. "You in the rap game. You can't run around like this."

Wack 100 Shares Thoughts on How PnB Rock's Murder Could've Been Avoided

Wack went on to share his thoughts on how PnB Rock's tragic death at a Rosoc's Chicken ’N Waffles in Los Angeles could've been avoided. He said, "Now, if PnB would've been in that Rosco's with none of that jewelry, they probably would've asked him to take a picture. If he would've gave it up, he'll still be here."

Wack 100 also expressed that he feels PnB Rock was hesitant to give up his jewelry the night he was killed, which is presumably why things transpired the way it did. "You in the jungle of Los Angeles, Los Angeles County. They ain't playing. Them ni**as got a 35-second window. Either you gon' give it to them willingly or they gon' take it they best way they can."

PnB Rock's Accused Killers Found Guilty of Murder

PnB Rock was shot and killed on Sept. 12, 2022 following an apparent attempted robbery inside of a Roscoe's Chicken ’N Waffles in L.A. His accused killers, Tremont Jones and Jones' father, Freddie Trone, were found guilty in August of this year of the late rhymer's murder. Trone was also hit with two counts of robbery and one count of conspiracy. The judge in the trial found that Jones, charged with conspiracy as well, was deemed mentally unfit to stand trial.

Trone had instructed his now-19-year-old son to go inside the restaurant and rob the rapper, who was ultimately shot and killed.

See the video of Wack 100 speaking on PnB Rock appearing at a show, and wearing jewelry with no security around him below.

Wack 100 Speaks on PnB Rock Wearing Jewelry to a Show With No Security