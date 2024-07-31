PnB Rock’s Fiancée Gives Harrowing Trial Testimony About Rapper’s Final Moments and How He Tried to Save Her – Report

PnB Rock's fiancée Stephanie Sibounheuang took the stand at the trial for the men accused of setting up the rapper's murder and gave a harrowing description of the Philadelphia artist's final moments.

PnB Rock's Fiancée Testifies at Murder Trial

On Tuesday (July 30), Sibounheuang testified during the fifth day of trial for Freddie Trone and Tremont Jones and gave a harrowing first-hand account of the moments before and after PnB Rock was shot and killed at Roscoe’s Chicken 'N Waffles in South Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2022.

"He came to our table right away. I thought it was a fan asking for a picture until I saw the gun," Sibounheuang told the court, according to Rolling Stone.

She recalled the then 17-year-old shooter, who has yet to be named due to his age at the time, pointing a gun in PnB Rock's face and demanding their jewelry.

"He said, 'If you don’t give me the jewelry, I’m going to blow her head off,'" Sibounheuang told jurors. "He had the gun on my man’s face, on it, touching it," she continued.

She went on to say the rapper put his hands up but was still shot. "He got shot, and he like pushed me to the wall and threw me under the table," she explained. "The (gunman) just kept shooting. I was telling him, 'Stop shooting him, are you trying to kill him?'"

After shooting Rock, Sibounheuang said the teen began removing his jewelry and momentarily pointed the gun at her when she reached in her purse to get her phone to call the police. "I thought I was dead," she said.

After taking the jewelry, the shooter fled and Sibounheuang said she tried to put pressure on Rock's wounds to no avail.

Outside the courtroom, Sibounheuang doubled down on her assertion that PnB Rock saved her life in the situation when he pushed her out of harm's way.

“He’s heroic. He’s a hero. [Other men] would never," she said.

Sibounheuang and PnB Rock share a 4-year-old daughter.

XXL has reached out to the District Attorney for comment.

PnB Rock Murder Trial Continues

The murder trial began on Tuesday (July 23). Freddie Trone, 42, and Tremont Jones, 46, have been charged with killing PnB Rock, born Rakim Allen. Trone faces one count of murder, two counts of robbery and one count of conspiracy. Jones faces two counts of robbery, one count of conspiracy and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Authorities believe Jones tipped Trone off about PnB Rock being in the restaurant. Trone then employed his 17-year-old son to go in the restaurant and rob the rapper. During opening statements, Trone's defense team claimed he had no idea his son was going to shoot and kill Rock. Last week, a judge ruled the teen shooter was mentally unfit to stand trial.

