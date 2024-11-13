New Video Footage Shows Authorities Questioning PnB Rock’s Fiancée Then Telling Her He Died

New video footage shows authorities questioning PnB Rock’s fiancée following his shooting and then notifying her that he died.

New Information About PnB Rock Murder

On Tuesday (Nov. 12), True Crime News ran a special report about the 2022 murder of PnB Rock who was shot and killed at a Los Angeles Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles during a robbery. The latest report features never-before-seen-footage connected to the incident, including video of the shooting and its aftermath. One part focuses on PnB Rock's fiancée Stephanie Sibounheuang who was initially lambasted by fans and critics for posting a photo of their location, which caused speculation that she was somehow at fault for his death.

The TCN report put that rumor to rest by noting Rock was actually set up by someone in the restaurant who spotted the rapper and called the father-son duo who actually lined up and committed the crime. Video also shows Sibounheuang being interrogated and the moment police told her about Rock's passing.

"My text messages, everybody is saying sorry for your loss," Sibounheuang tells investigators while filling out an incident report around the 9:55 mark of the video below. "What is the media saying? Is he OK?"

A minute later, police inform her that PnB Rock died. She appears to be in shock before breaking down in tears. "He was all I had," she says.

PnB Rock Killers Convicted, Sentenced

PnB Rock, born Rakim Allen, was shot and killed during a robbery while dining at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles with Stephanie on Sept. 12, 2022. Freddie Trone, 42, and his 17-year-old son were charged with the murder with police saying Trone instructed his son to go into the restaurant and rob the rapper of his jewelry. The minor was later deemed unfit to stand trial and is being processed through the juvenile system. Trone was convicted of the murder in August and sentenced to 31 years in prison. Another man, Tremont Jones, 46, was also found guilty of the murder as well. Police say he tipped off the duo that PnB Rock was in the restaurant.

Check out True Chime News' report on the PnB Rock murder below.

See Never-Before-Seen Footage of PnB Rock's Fiancée Being Notified That He Died