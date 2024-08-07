PnB Rock’s Accused Killer Found Guilty of Murder – Report

The two men charged in connection to the murder of PnB Rock have been found guilty.

PnB Rock Murder Trial Ends in Guilty Verdict

On Wednesday (Aug. 7), the trial for Freddie Trone and Tremont Jones came to a conclusion after the jury deliberated for less than four hours. Ultimately, Trone was found guilty of murder, two counts of robbery and one count of conspiracy in connection to the Philadelphia rap-crooner's Sept. 12, 2022 killing at Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles in South Los Angeles, according to Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon. Jones was found guilty of robbery and conspiracy.

"I'm elated," PnB Rock's mom Deannea Allen told Rolling Stone following the announcement of the verdict.

Trone is the father of the 17-year-old shooter, who was deemed mentally unfit to stand trial and is currently in custody of the juvenile system. During the trial, the prosecution told the jury Trone and his son went to the restaurant after being tipped off by Tremont Jones that the rapper was dining there. The State alleged Trone instructed his son to go in and rob the rapper, who was shot and relieved of his jewelry by the teen in front of the rapper's fiancée Stephanie Sibounheuang and shocked patrons. Trone's defense team argued he only helped his son after the fact and had no part in setting up or masterminding the robbery.

"I understand you’re trying to put together your story," Freddie Trone told a prosecutor during cross-examination in a Compton courtroom on Monday (Aug. 5). "I never had nothing to do with it. I wasn’t there. I didn’t tell nobody to do nothing. I didn’t hand nobody no gun."

However, the jury disagreed.

Trone's wife and reported mistress were also charged in connection to the rapper's death. They pleaded no contest to being an accessory after the fact prior to the trial.

Trone and Jones will be sentenced at a later date.

XXL has reached out to Freddie Trone's attorney and the Los Angeles County Deputy District for comment.

PnB Rock's Family Gets Justice

PnB Rock's family has been waiting for nearly three years for justice to be served. Rock's mom Deannea Allen has been in attendance during the trial. On Monday, she told Rolling Stone, "I’m here to get justice. I want justice. This was my son, my child. I want the jury to know he has a family who loves him and wants to support him."

During the trial, Sibounheuang gave a harrowing testimony where she said the rapper saved her life. PnB Rock leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter.

Read More: 10 Rappers Who Beat Major Legal Cases and Walked Away With a Victory

Check out Nancy Dillon's coverage of the verdict below.

See the Verdict in the PnB Rock Murder Case

See Freddie Trone's Mugshot

In this handout provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Freddie Lee Trone poses for a mugshot photo after he was arrested as a possible suspect wanted in the murder of rapper PnB Rock September 29, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Freddie Lee Trone was located around 1 p.m. at an apartment near Charleston and Las Vegas Blvd. and taken into custody by the Las Vegas Criminal Apprehension Team Task Force. He will be booked into jail on a warrant pending extradition to Los Angeles. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via Getty Images loading...