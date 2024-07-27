Accused PnB Rock Teen Shooter Deemed Mentally Unfit for Trial, Judge Rules

The accused teen shooter charged in the murder of PnB Rock has been deemed unfit to stand trial.

Judge Rules Accused PnB Rock Shooter Mentally Unfit for Trial

According to a Rolling Stone report, published on Friday (July 26), the alleged teen shooter who shot and killed PnB Rock nearly two years ago has been found unfit to stand trial. The young man appeared in court on Friday wearing a bright orange detention center uniform during his hearing.

Commissioner Sharonda P. Bradford said the teen, whose name is being withheld, was receiving various services while in detention but was not competent to stand trial due to lacking the mental capacity to follow a criminal proceeding.

"The recommendation is that the previous orders remain,” Commissioner Bradford stated during the hearing. "The proceedings remain suspended, remediation continues." A follow-up hearing was scheduled for August.

According to prosecutors, when the young man was 17 years old, he walked into a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles restaurant in South Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2022 and fired multiple shots at PnB Rock, born Rakim Allen. The teen allegedly snatched several pieces of jewelry from the rapper's neck while his terrified fiancée, Stephanie Sibounheuang, attempted to assist Rock, who was lying lifeless on the floor.

The boy's father, Freddie Tone, and stepmother Shauntel Trone were also charged in PnB Rock's murder. He has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder, two counts of robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Shauntel was charged with being an accessory after the fact and eventually accepted a plea deal. Another man, Tremont Jones, who is accused of tipping off Freedie and the teen of PnB Rock's location, pleaded not guilty after being charged with two counts of robbery, conspiracy to rob the rapper and illegally possessing a firearm as a felon.

PnB Rock Murder Trial: Day Two

Meanwhile, during the juvenile court hearing, the ongoing PnB Rock murder trial was held concurrently in the same building.

During the trial, jurors were presented with a series of gruesome images depicting bloodstains of Rock's blood smeared and spattered across the walls and floor within Roscoe's establishment. One of the first police officers to arrive on the scene described rendering aid to the late rapper as he took his final breaths.

The officer also testified that when fightfighters lift Rock onto the gurney to take him to the hospital, the rapper had a gun tuck in his waistband on his back.

The placement of the gun on Rock's back is noteworthy in light of what Trone's lawyer argued last January that his client's son may have fired out of fear. "From the video camera in the restaurant, it is unclear what Mr. Rakim was doing with his hands after he was approached by Mr. Trone’s son. [The son] could have been in fear for his own life," defense lawyer Winston McKesson wrote in his motion to dismiss charges.

Additionally, the medical examiner, Dr. Juan M. Carrillo also appeared in court, testifying that PnB Rock was shot three times: once in his chest and twice in his back.

Carrillo said that one of the bullets actually entered the rapper's body on his upper-right back and exited out his front and re-entered his body at the neck, which fractured his jaw. The prosecutor asked whether the gunshot wounds to the back were consistent with the shooter standing over PnB Rock. Carrillo said he wasn't sure.

