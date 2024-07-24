PnB Rock Murder Trial Begins as Defense Claims There’s No Proof Teen Gunman’s Father Made Him Shoot Rapper – Report

PnB Rock's murder trial officially begins as the defense reportedly claims there's no proof the alleged gunman's father made him shoot the rapper.

PnB Rock Opening Statements Begin

On Tuesday (July 23), Rolling Stone reported that PnB Rock's murder trial finally kicked off two years after the rapper was shot and killed inside a Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles in South Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Timothy Richardson gave his opening statements to the jury, comprised of four women and eight men. Richardson claimed in the days ahead that prosecution would show surveillance video proving Freddie Tone instructed his 17-year-old son to allegedly walk into the restaurant and shoot and rob the rapper. Trone's lawyers instead argued that there was a lot of "guesswork" in the State's case, and cited lack of evidence.

"My client, Freddie Trone, did not pull the trigger," defense lawyer Winston McKesson told the jury. "He was not inside the restaurant at the time. This charge of murder is the most serious charge. We have to have evidence to support it."

Freddie Trone has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder, two counts of robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony. The defense is also representing Tremont Jones, who is pleading not guilty after being charged with two counts of robbery, conspiracy to rob the rapper and illegally possessing a firearm as a felon. Prosecutors claim Jones made Trone and his son aware of PnB Rock's location the night of the murder.

"This is an unfortunate incident," McKesson continued. "This young man lost his life and a young lady who witnessed it will probably never be the same because she had to witness this horrendous crime. Everything you watch and hear will show you that unfortunately his son acted alone."

McKesson then continued to argue the prosecution had no evidence that actually proved their case. "You will hear no evidence that he planned this with his son," he added. "That he instructed his son to do this or he egged him on. They will have evidence that my client did help his son cover this up. We’re not disputing that. What we’re saying is the gunman acted alone."

He concluded PnB Rock's death was, "a horrible thing," and that, "somebody should pay."

"Where is the evidence that these people sat down and planned this?" McKesson said. "Where is the evidence that my client gave his son the gun? Where is the evidence that my client planted this in his son’s head? Where is the evidence that my client instructed his son to commit cold-blooded murder?"

RS reported that the teenager in question is being charged separately and that his mental competency has been an issue in figuring out when his case will move forward. He will reportedly return to juvenile court for a competency proceeding on Friday (July 26).

Suspects Arrested Soon After PnB Rock Is Shot and Killed

Authorities were able to arrest the 17-year-old alleged shooter, his father and stepmother Shauntel Trone soon after Rock was gunned down at Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles on Sept. 12, 2022. Shauntel Trone was charged with being an accessory after the fact and eventually accepted a plea deal. Fans had previously speculated that PnB Rock's baby mother's Instagram post of the rapper alerted the gunman to Roscoe's, where PnB was eating, but the IG has not been mentioned in the case so far.