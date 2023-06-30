Here’s a List of Rappers Mentioned in the YNW Melly Double-Murder Trial

The YNW Melly double-murder trial is in full swing. As the prosecution lays out its case, several other rappers have been name-dropped during the first three weeks of trial.

Rappers Mentioned During the YNW Melly Double-Murder Trial

Eleven days of testimony are in the books for the YNW Melly double-murder trial. The state of Florida is trying to prove that YNW Melly murdered his friends YNW Juvy (Chris Thomas, 20) and YNW Sakchaser (Anthony Williams, 21) in cold blood back on Oct. 26, 2018. The rapper's trial has featured several prominent hip-hop artists being mentioned during testimony.

Fredo Bang has been a central character in the case. In opening statements on day one of the trial, the prosecution alleged Melly called Fredo to pick him up following the killings and Fredo did so. Fredo has refused to answer questions about the case.

Day eight of the trial featured several rappers being named-dropped during the testimony of the prosecution's "gang expert," Det. Danny Polo. Many of them for their alleged gang ties.

YoungBoy Never Broke and Quando Rondo were mentioned and video was shown of YNW Sakchaser talking about a fight the YNW camp got into with Never Broke Again crew in 2018. Polo also mentioned artists like Young Thug, Juelz Santana, French Montana and Trippie Redd. Day nine featured lyrical mentions from Kevin Gates and Drake. The prosecution believes Melly confessed to the crime by quoting a lyric from Gates' 2013 song "4:30 AM" in a text message.

The Pictures in YNW Melly's Alleged Cell Phone

Part of the prosecution's case is proving a cell phone that has messages that appear to address the murders belongs to YNW Melly. Melly's defense team is countering that the phone was used by Melly, Melly's alleged accomplice, YNW Bortlen, Sakchaser and Juvy, leaving reasonable doubt as to who actually sent out the messages. During the trial on Thursday (June 29), the prosecution presented over 500 photos taken from the phone in an attempt to prove it indeed belonged to the "Murder on My Mind" rapper.

Several images included in the lineup featured well-known rappers including Kanye West, J. Cole, Young Thug, PnB Rock, Tee Grizzley, Kodak Black, Lil Uzi Vert, Fredo Bang and Trina. Melly collaborated on tracks will all the rappers listed expect for Trina and J. Cole, with the most notable collab being "Mixed Personalities" with Ye in 2019.

The YNW Melly double-murder trial will recess for the next week before resuming on July 10.

Take a look at every rapper mentioned in YNW Melly's double-murder trial so far below.