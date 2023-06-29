YNW Melly Murder Trial Day 11 – What We Learned

We are three weeks into the YNW Melly double-murder trial, which has now featured 11 days of information-packed testimony as the State attempts to prove the rapper killed his friends YNW Juvy and YNW SakChaser in October of 2018.

YNW Juvy's Mom Takes the Stand and Identifies Her Slain Son

Day 11 of the YNW Melly double-murder trial began on Thursday (June 29) with the prosecution continuing their redirect of Sgt. Christopher Williams, a shooting reconstruction expert, who examined the car in which YNW Juvy and YNW SakChaster were shot and killed in October of 2018. Yesterday (June 28), during Sgt. Williams' testimony, he inferred that evidence from the crime scene showed that a drive-by shooting didn't happen and explained his theory that Melly shot YNW "Christopher Thomas Jr." Juvy and YNW "Anthony Williams" SakChaser from inside the vehicle at point-blank range.

After the prosecution finished their redirect of Sgt. Christopher Williams, The mother of YNW Juvy, took the stand.

During her testimony Juvy's mom, Leondra Phillips, identified her son as one of the people seen in surveillance footage from outside the New Era recording studio in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The jury watched as Melly, Juvy, SakChaser and YNW "Cortlen Henry" Bortlen all left the studio on the day of the double murder.

According to Local10.com, Assistant State Attorney Kristine Bradley said the video recorded before the murder in the early morning of Oct. 26, 2018 shows Melly getting in the left rear seat of the Jeep vehicle, while SakChaser was in the front passenger seat and Juvy in the right rear seat. Bradley asked Phillips to identify her son.

The four YNW rappers left the studio together at about 3:20 a.m. Bortlen, who was the driver of the car, would later show up at Memorial Hospital, in Miramar, Fla., with the two bodies at about 4:35 a.m.

Also, the prosecution counted all 529 photos to prove that it was Melly's phone that was pinged on the night of the double murder. Among the rappers included among the 500+ photos were Kanye West, Kodak Black, Fredo Bang, J. Cole, Trina, Lil Uzi Vert, Tee Grizzly, Young Thug and the late rapper PNB Rock.

Jury in the YNW Melly Trial to View Bullet-Riddled Car YNW Juvy and YNW SakChaser Were Killed In

In the courtroom today, it was announced that the jury will go on a "site visit" to the forensic garage and look at the bullet-riddled Jeep Compass vehicle that YNW Juvy and YNW SakChaser were shot and killed in. Melly’s defense maintains the two rappers were killed in a drive-by shooting, while prosecutors alleged that it was Melly who shot the two men.

The jury will most likely view the vehicle when they come back from a week-long break on July 10, 2023, and after security measures are implemented. To be clear, the jury will simply look at the car, there won't be any reenactments on display of how the crime took place inside or outside of the vehicle.

Watch YNW Juvy’s Mom's Testimony in YNW Melly’s Double Murder Trial Below

Watch Jury in YNW Melly Trial to View Bullet-Riddled Car YNW Juvy, YNW SakChaser Were Killed In Below

Watch the Full Livestream of Day 11 of the YNW Melly Double-Murder Trial Below