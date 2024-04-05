YNW Melly Moved to Different Jail for the First Time in Five Years

YNW Melly has been moved to a different jail for the first time in five years.

YNW Melly Relocated Ahead of Retrial

The rapper has been behind bars since February of 2019 after he was arrested and charged with capital murder in connection to the 2018 killings of his friends Christopher "YNW Juvy" Thomas and Anthony "YNW Sakchaser" Williams. On Friday (April 5), news broke that the South Florida rapper has been relocated for the first time in five years. After spending the last 61 months in the Broward County Jail, the "Murder on My Mind" rapper has been moved to the Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach, Fla., according to records obtained by XXL.

YNW Melly Awaits Retrial for Double Murder

YNW Melly is currently awaiting retrial, after his first trial ended in a hung jury last July. Since the trial, Melly has been charged with the additional crime of witness tampering along with his codefendant YNW Bortlen. Melly's retrial was initially set to begin on Oct. 9, 2023. However, it has been delayed for several months as the prosecution has made multiple appeals. Melly, who has been denied bond, is facing the possibility of the death penalty if found guilty.