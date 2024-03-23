YNW Melly thinks Kendrick Lamar dissed him on Future and Metro Boomin's new song "Like That."

On Friday (March 22), DJ Akademiks posted on his Instagram page a screenshot of YNW Melly's Instagram Story post where he called out Kendrick Lamar for dissing him on Future and Metro Boomin's We Don't Trust You track "Like That." In the screenshot, which you can view below, Melly cites a very early posting of Genius' lyrics to "Like That," which incorrectly mentions Melly Mell not rap legend Melle Mel, whom K-Dot was referring to.

"Wasn't ready for this stray @kendricklamar [person talking and man facepalming emoji] you gone at least share my single today [man shrugging emoji]," Melly wrote in his post.

In the comment section of Ak's post, Melly added: "@kendricklamar thought we was cool I sent you my vocals for your record [man facepalming emoji] come on OG I’m innocent [ pensive face and bruised heart emoji]."

It's unclear if anyone has told YNW Melly that Kendrick was actually aiming his lyrical dart at rap veteran Melle Mel (of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five fame) and not at him.

Why Did Kendrick Lamar Dissed Melle Mel on "Like That"?

Kendrick Lamar delivered a blistering verse on "Like That" where he spits lyrical shots at Drake, J. Cole and Melle Mel.

On the song, the Compton rhymer raps, "I crash out, like, 'F**k rap," diss Melle Mel if I had to/Got 2TEEZ with me, I'm snatchin' chains and burnin' tattoos, it's up."

That verse was in response to Melle Mel for his March 2023 interview with The Art of Dialogue on YouTube. Mel offered his opinion on Billboard and Vibe's 50 Greatest Rappers of All-Time list and questioned Kendrick's No. 2 ranking on the list.

"Even Kendrick Lamar being No. 2. I don't know," Mel said. "Obviously, he made some good songs. But those songs don't translate into the street part of hip-hop. That's another level of hip-hop."

"I don't know what records that he made like that," he continued. "I might know one or two of them. But I don't think you hear Kendrick in the club like that. It might be a record that's his record that I don't know. It don't translate into him being the No. 2 rapper of all-time. How does that happen? It shouldn't. Because he's fairly a new rapper."

"When Kendrick Lamar does these songs, nobody wants to rap like Kendrick Lamar. Nobody wants to rap like Eminem," Mel added.

Clearly, Kendrick didn't like Mel's opinion and thus his lyrical shot at him on "Like That."

Check out YNW Melly wondering why Kendrick Lamar is dissing him on "Like That" below.

