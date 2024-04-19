YNW Melly, Mozzy, Berner and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

While this week brings a break from the all-consuming Kendrick Lamar, Drake and J. Cole drama, there are still plenty of new releases to keep fans satiated. This week features two long-awaited returns from a CMG signee and a rapper currently behind bars, as well as a stoner rap veteran dropping off his first project of 2024 and more.

YNW Melly Returns With Young New Wave Album

While YNW Melly is still currently behind bars awaiting trial for an alleged double murder, the rapper was able to get some verses off to put together a tape. The 11-track album is called Young New Wave and features appearances from his YNW BSlime, Hotboi, Toosii and others. This marks the first release Melly's put together since 2021's Just a Matter of Slime, which featured appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black and others.

Mozzy Drops Off New Children of the Slums Album

Sacramento, Calif. rapper Mozzy returns with his new album Children of the Slums, which is dedicated to the lost souls of his community. The album is meant to help people who have lost loved ones to the streets, and marks Mozzy's second release with CMG since signing with Yo Gotti's label in 2022. The album was supported by the single "Jaded," which dropped on March and features Eric Bellinger.

Berner Drops The Farmers Market Project

Berner returned with The Farmers Market on Wednesday (April 17), his first new project of 2024. The album features appearances from Conway the Machine, Curren$y and Jay Worthy among others, and serves as Berner's first release since 2023's Arrogance is Ignorance (One Shot Kill). Berner had also dropped off a collab project with OHGEESY in 2023 as well, which included appearances from G.T. and Mozzy.

See the new projects from bbymutha, Kool Keith and more below.