Future and Metro Boomin, Joyner Lucas, Sir and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

Spring is officially here, and it's time to welcome in the new season with some new tunes. This week, a lauded rapper and producer duo returns with a highly anticipated new album, a talented lyricist returns with some new music, another TDE R&B crooner drops off a new project and more.

Future and Metro Boomin' Return With We Don't Trust You

The "Mask Off" duo of Metro Boomin and Future have finally returned with their new album We Don't Trust You.

The album has been generating a lot of hype since Future and Metro posted a cryptic trailer at the beginning of March that confirmed the title and showed that it would be a two-part release. The first volume of We Don't Trust You contains 17 songs with no features. The second volume drops on April 12.

Joyner Lucas Releases Not Now I'm Busy Album

Joyner Lucas' sophomore album Not Now I'm Busy has finally arrived. Dropping almost four years after his LP debut ADHD, the engrossed lyricist's latest offering features 17 tracks and guest appearances from the late DMX, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Logic, Conway The Machine and more. Joyner will be promoting the album on the aptly titled Not Now I'm Busy Tour, which kicks off on May 11.

SiR Returns After Five Years With Heavy

Top Dawg Entertainment's other R&B crooner SiR has finally returned with his new album Heavy. It's been five years since the Inglewood, Calif. singer last dropped a full-length project with 2019's Chasing Summer. SiR unexpectedly returned with his single "Satisfaction" in May of 2022, followed by "Life Is Good" featuring Scribz Riley in July and "Nothing Even Matters" in September. Come 2024, he announced it was all part of an elaborate roll-out, and released "No Evil" and "Karma" in January and February.

See all the new projects this week from BreezyLYN, Joony and more below.

  • We Don't Trust You

    Future and Metro Boomin
    Freebandz/Boominati
  • Not Now I'm Busy

    Joyner Lucas
    Twenty Nine Music Group/Tully
  • Heavy

    Sir
    Top Dawg Ent.
  • Hood Mona Lisa

    BreezyLYN
    300 Entertainment
  • The Blue Seasons

    Kenny Muney
    Paper Route Empire
  • New Strategies For Modern Crime Volume 1

    Prefuse 73
    Lex Records
  • Memento (Deluxe)

    Joony
    211 LLC/Red Bull Records/EVGLE LLC
  • No More Lonely Nights (Acoustic) - EP

    6Black
    LVRN/Interscope Records
