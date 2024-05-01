Hip-Hop Responds to Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Euphoria’ Diss With Mixed Reactions

Kendrick Lamar dropped the scathing new Drake diss track "Euphoria" and now the whole rap game is weighing in on the latest installment of the back-and-forth.

K-Dot Disses Drake

On Tuesday morning (April 30) at 8:24 a.m. to be exact, K-Dot released his blistering response to Drake's "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle" disses. The multi-layered response is full of Easter eggs and finds the Compton, Calif. rapper going in on Drizzy for over six minutes. While hip-hop fans have been giving their opinions on the track on social media, members of the hip-hop community have also been weighing in on the rebuttal.

Hip-Hop Community Responds to K-Dot's "Euphoria" Diss

Several rappers and hip-hop artists have offered their thoughts on the new diss.

Metro Boomin, who has his own issues with Drake, posted several crying laughing emojis on X, formerly known as Twitter, which can be see below. He also posted a GIF of a drummer doing a rim shot, a slick reference to Drake telling him to shut up and make some drums on "Push Ups."

K-Dot's former TDE labelmate Jay Rock proclaimed Drake got cooked.

"N***a got fried like a nice golden brown wing lol," Rock tweeted. "Dropped that n***a in that grease for 6 mins 40 something secs!! Fried em."

"Why yall mad at me it ain’t my fault my n***a cook some chicken this morning lol!!" he added in a later post.

One person who was thoroughly unimpressed was rapper-turned-podcaster Gillie Da Kid.

"I just heard that Kendrick Lamar diss. I f**k with Kendrick, but that s**t was corn on the cob, man," he said in an Instagram video below. "You know what's crazy, the light-skin n***as is winning 3-0, man. Drake up 2-0. Chris Brown up 1-0."

On the latest episode of the It Is What It Is podcast, Cam'ron and Ma$e opined that round 1 of the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar battle has gone to Drake after hearing "Euphoria."

"Drake is definitely winning from an MC standpoint," Murda said on the show. "It took a while to get the record from Kendrick. And when you wait a while, it gotta be out of this world...If it was immediate, it would have been crazy."

"I think Drake is winning. 'Euphoria' didn't really move me," Cam'ron agreed.

See responses to Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" diss below.