All Eyes Are on Drake After J. Cole Bows Out of Kendrick Lamar Battle

And then there were two. With J. Cole gracefully bowing out of the three-way battle with Kendrick Lamar, the ball is now in Drake's court. All indications show The Boy might be ready to come off the bench and put numbers on the board.

The rap game has been in chaos since J. Cole recenlty dashed rap fans' thirst for blood by denouncing "7 Minute Drill," his response to being dissed by Kendrick Lamar on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That." Some fans have questioned Cole's sanity, while others are debating his current spot in The Big 3. With Cole seemingly out of the picture, it leaves the door open for Drake to make a game out of it. While all eyes are on him, will he step up to the plate?

Drake Keeps Dropping Hints

Drake has been hinting he might have something up his sleeve since shortly after "Like That" dropped on March 22. On March 24, two days after being dissed by Kendrick, Drake sent a cryptic message in a speech to fans during the Sunrise, Fla. stop on his It's All a Blur Tour - Big as the What?

"A lot of people ask me how I'm feeling," Drake told the sold-out crowd. "I'ma let you know how I'm feeling. Listen, the way I'm feeling, is the same way I want you to walk out of here feeling tonight about your f**kin' self. ’Cause you know how I'm feeling? I got my f**kin' head up high, my back straight, I'm 10 f**kin' toes down."

His animated speech continued: "I know that no matter what, it's not a n***a on this Earth that could ever f**k with me in my life."

That was followed by more cryptic messages about his rivals on social media. He also had an ominous message posted backstage on his tour, which hinted that he's ready for war instead of a truce.

"The rap game will never be at peace," the message read. "There will always be competition. And as long as there's competition, there will never be peace. Everyone wants to be the one."

Fans Debate Drake's Next Move

Fans have been debating what Drake's next move will be.

"Drake don’t want the problem with Kdot. He should apologize too," one person opined on Facebook.

"Aubrey will never diss back especially now since Jermaine apologized...he shaking in his boots now," another person commented.

"Well drake is suppose to have something coming but we have to wait to see if he sings on another track or he brings some noise," someone else posted.

Is Drake Prepping a Kendrick Lamar Response?

There has been much speculation that Aubrey is cooking up the response that fans are fiending for. According to Joe Budden, a nuclear diss song from Drake is imminent.

"I have it on good information that both sides went in the booth and came out," Joe Budden revealed on a recent episode on The Joe Budden Podcast. "What I'm hearing about both sides is that it's nuclear. It's up-up. I'm hearing this from people that can rap. So, I want to come in here and say that speculation time is over. Debate time is over."

This means as early as this Friday (April 12) Drizzy could return fire in grand fashion. And it would be fitting considering his speculated beef with Future and Metro Boomin, who are dropping their We Still Don't Trust You album on the same day. Get the popcorn ready.