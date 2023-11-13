Drake Announces It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What? With J. Cole
Drake is spinning the block with his It's All a Blur Tour. This time, he is taking J. Cole along for the ride.
On Monday (Nov. 13), Drake announced he will be hitting the road again in 2024. Champaign Papi will be embarking on the It's All a Blur Tour - Big As The What? On the heels of the success of their No. 1 single "First Person Shooter," Drake will be going on tour this time with J. Cole. Beginning on Jan. 18 in Denver, Drake will make 22 stops, including several make up dates from the initial It's All a Blur Tour. J. Cole will be on all but four of the tour dates.
Tickets will be available starting with a Cash App Card presale beginning Wednesday, (Nov. 15), followed by general sales beginning Friday (Nov. 17) starting at 11 a.m. local time on drakerelated.com. Check out the full list of tour dates below.
Drake Does Back to Back Tours
It's only been a month since Drake wrapped his wildly popular It's All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage. In the midst of the tour, he released his latest album For All the Dogs, which earned the rapper his 13th No. 1 album. Following the release of the LP, Drake said he would take a break from music to focus on his health.
See Drake's It's All a Blur Tour - Big as the What? 2024 Tour dates below.
Drake's It's All a Blur Tour - Big as the What? 2024 Tour Dates
Jan. 18 – Denver – Ball Arena +
Jan. 19 – Denver – Ball Arena
Jan. 22 – San Antonio, Texas – Frost Bank Center
Jan. 25. – Oklahoma City – Paycom Center
Jan. 29 – New Orleans – Smoothie King Center +
Jan. 30 – New Orleans – Smoothie King Center
Feb. 2 – Tampa, Fla. Amalie Arena
Feb. 7 – Nashville, Tenn. - Bridgestone Arena +
Feb. 8 – Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena +
Feb. 12 – St. Louis – Enterprise Center
Feb. 16 – Pittsburgh – PPG Paints Arena
Feb. 20 – Columbus, Ohio – Schottenstein Center +
Feb. 21 – Columbus, Ohio – Schottenstein Center
Feb. 24 – Cleveland, Ohio – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Feb. 27 – Buffalo, N.Y. – KeyBank Center
March 2 – Kansas City, Mo. – T-Mobile Center
March 5 – Memphis, Tenn. – FedExForum
March 10 – Lexington, Ky. – Rupp Arena
March 14 – Belmont Park, N.Y. – UBS Arena ~
March 18 – State College, Penn. – Bryce Jordan Center ~
March 23 – Sunrise, Fla. – Amerant Bank Arena ~
March 27 – Birmingham, Ala. – The Legacy Arena at BJCC ~
+ Rescheduled dates
~ Without J. Cole