Drake Earns 13th No. 1 Album With For All the Dogs

Drake adds to his lore with another No. 1 album, as his latest LP, For All the Dogs, tops the Billboard 200 chart.

For All the Dogs Tops Billboard 200 Chart

On Sunday (Oct. 15), Billboard revealed the top 10 of the updated U.S. albums chart, which shows Drake's new album, For All the Dogs, moved 402,000 equivalent album units to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Clocking in at 514.01 million on-demand streams, the album scored the largest streaming week for an album in 2023 and the fourth-largest weekly streaming total ever. Marking Drake's 13th No. 1 album, Drizzy has broken a tie with Taylor Swift and now has the third most No. 1 albums. He only sits behind Jay-Z (14) and The Beatles (19).

The other hip-hop artists in the top 10 of this week's Billboard 200 chart include Rod Wave (Nostalgia (No. 3) and Travis Scott (Utopia, No. 8).

Drake Ties Michael Jackson for Most No. 1 Songs

With "Slime You Out" debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in September, and "First Person Shooter featuring J. Cole debuting at No. 1 on Monday (Oct. 16), Drake has now tied Michael Jackson for the most No. 1 songs by a male soloist. Drake currently has 13. He also sits behind Rihanna (14), Mariah Carey (19) and The Beatles (20).

Drake also has six more songs in this week's top 10 including "Fear of Heights" (No. 10), "Daylight" (No. 8), "Slime You Out" featuring SZA (No. 6), "Calling for You" featuring 21 Savage (No. 5), "Virginia Beach" (No. 3) and "IDGAF" featuring Yeat (No. 2).

