Drake Drops ‘Slime You Out’ Featuring SZA – Listen to New Song

Drake Drops "Slime You Out" With SZA

With his new album For All the Dogs finally slated to drop before the end of the month, Drizzy has official begun rolling out the project with the release of the new single "Slime You Out" featuring T.D.E.'s SZA. The 40, BNYX, Noel Cadastre, Dalton Tennant and Drake-produced single is a slow burn with heavy R&B vibes.

Drizzy is in toxic mode on the new track.

"You b*****s really get carried away/Makin' mistakes then you beg me to stay," he croons. "Got me ' on you like I'm Arrogant Tae/You got my mind in a terrible place/Whipped and chained you like American slaves/Act like you not, used to share it in space/I met the n***a you thought could replace/How would that even comparisons, baby?/B***h, next time, I swear on my grandmother grave/I'm slimin' you for them kid choices you made."

SZA slides though with the opposite perspective on the over five-minute ballad.

"Damn, these n***as got me so twisted/I done f**k you so real, but play bitch on my line/I can feel what you spendin'" she sings. "Got too much pride to let no burn n***a slime me out/Pull up, go right around, my night, got time/Let's discuss all those lies about/Fightin' out here, like you d**kin' me out/And I ain't even comin' over it now."

Drake's For All the Dogs Album

Fans have been waiting with bated breath for the new Drake album since he announced it back in June while promoting his new poetry book Titles Ruin Everything, A Stream of Consciousness by Kenza Samir and Aubrey Graham. During the course of his It's All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage, Drizzy has been dropping details about the project. He confirmed he will reunite with Nicki Minaj on the album as well as a Bad Bunny collab. Yeat might also make a guest appearance on A song that was previewed on a recent ad for Drake's new Nike Nocta Glide sneakers. Last week, Drake revealed For All the Dogs will come out on Sept. 22.

