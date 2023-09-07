Drake has finally announced an official release date for his For All the Dogs album, and it all started with his hair.

Drake's For All the Dogs Album Finally Has an Official Release Date

On Wednesday evening (Sept. 6), Drake revealed the release date for his highly anticipated For All the Dogs album. The multiplatinum-selling rap star made the announcement on his Instagram page with a throwback video of his father, Dennis Graham. The news arrives a day after Drake teased the release date by placing decorative numbers nine and two number twos in his braids during an Arizona tour stop.

"FOR ALL THE DOGS SEPTEMBER 22," Drake wrote as the caption for the visual, which shows Dennis performing a soulful rock tune onstage with a band in Toronto. The performance was recorded on the Stormy Monday With Danny Marks TV series hosted by musician Danny Marks in 1991.

"This is called 'Cross Cut Soul' I'd like to do for you," Dennis said in the video. "Also, I'd like to make it known that Danny Marks has labeled me as cousin Dennis," he shared. "And the other day I was out on the... and a guy on a back of a garbage truck said, 'Cousin Dennis.' And I go, 'Hey, how are you?' So this is the guy who gave me this name. My name is Dennis Graham from Memphis, Tennessee."

Dennis was pleased to see his son share the clip of the past performance. "Awwwwwwww thank you Son 1991 Toronto Canada, seems like a hundred years ago, For All the Dogs🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯," Dennis wrote.

Drake Teases Official Album Release Date With Decorative Hair Style

During the Glendale, Ariz. stop on the It's All a Blur Tour, Drake entered the venue showing off a braided hairstyle with colorful clips that featured the numbers nine and two number twos. The numbers immediately had fans on alert that Sept. 22 could be the album release date for his For All the Dogs album. A day later, Drizzy gave the people what they wanted with the official release date announcement.

Last month, Amazon Music incorrectly tweeted Aug. 25 as the release date for Drake's For All the Dogs album, prompting fans to believe the project was on the way. However, the date came and went with no new music from the Toronto rapper. He made a statement at his tour stop in Seattle that night regarding the album not dropping.

"I know everybody's upset that I didn't drop an album last night. I didn’t say it was dropping last night. So don't be mad at me," Drake said. "I just said it was coming soon."

For All the Dogs will be Drake’s eighth studio album. The LP arrives almost a year after he dropped Her Loss, his joint album with 21 Savage. Drake's last solo album is Honestly, Nevermind, which arrived last June. He'll be vying for another No. 1 album, a position that both of his last releases reached.

Other artists releasing their album on Sept. 22 include Doja Cat with Scarlet, Kelly Clarkson with Chemistry (Deluxe) and Carrie Underwood with Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition).

Take a look at Drake's announcement of the For All the Dogs album release date below.

Watch Drake's Official Release Date Promo Video for His For All the Dogs Album

See Drake's Hair Style Teasing His For All The Dogs Album Release Date