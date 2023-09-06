Is This the New Release Date for Drake’s For All the Dogs Album?

Drake posted a new photo on Instagram that once again has the entire hip-hop world speculating on a new official release date for his For All the Dogs album.

Is Drake's New Photo a Hint for Another For All the Dogs Album Release Date?

As Drake's worldwide legion of fans impatiently await the arrival of For All the Dogs, the Toronto MC hit up his often-mysterious Instagram Story on Wednesday (Sept. 6) with what many believe could be some sort of announcement regarding the forthcoming album's official release date.

In the photo posted below, Drake is standing with the back of his head toward the camera as he and his team gather in a circle backstage at Tuesday night's It's All A Blur Tour stop in Glendale, Ariz. All throughout Drizzy's tightly braided hair, colorful clips can be seen that display the numbers zero, nine and two number twos in sequential order.

The belief by internet sleuths is that the hair beads are strategically placed to symbolize the date Sept. 22, which falls on a Friday this year, the day of the week when new albums typically drop. The assumption is Drake is hinting at Sept. 22 as the day he's going to unleash For All the Dogs.

Why Hasn't Drake Dropped For All the Dogs Album Yet?

Ever since Drake announced the title of the upcoming album back in June along with the release of his poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything, A Stream of Consciousness by Kenza Samir and Aubrey Graham, For All the Dogs has become one of the most anticipated albums of the year. Then in July, Drake told a live audience in Brooklyn that the album would be dropping in "two weeks or some s**t."

From there, about a month went by before Amazon Music falsely announced a For All the Dogs release date of Aug. 25 via Twitter. However, when that date came and went with no new music from the OVO leader, Drake left many fans dismayed. He felt the need to address the situation.

"I know everybody's upset that I didn't drop an album last night," Drake said on Aug. 25 during a show in Seattle. "I didn’t say it was dropping last night. So don't be mad at me. I just said it was coming soon. It's not going to be that much longer, trust me. You know I got shows everybody. But I promise you, For All the Dogs is on the way."

What Do We Know About Drake's For All the Dogs Album?

The details about the direction and sound of Drake's new album have been scarce. The only real insight given has been that the For All the Dogs cover art is a picture of a dog that was hand-drawn by Drake's son Adonis and that Nicki Minaj with have a guest appearance on the LP.

Check out Drake's photo of the numbers braided into his hair, which many believe is a subliminal announcement of the For All the Dogs' official release date below.

See Drake's Hair Clips That Could Possibly Hint At the New Release Date for His For All The Dogs Album

