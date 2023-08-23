50 Cent Complains About Not Getting Bras Thrown at Him Like Drake

50 Cent and Drake are both currently on wildly popular tours. But Fif is jokingly complaining that he does not receive the same treatment as Champagne Papi.

50 Complains About Not Getting Drake Treatment on Tour

On Wednesday (Aug. 23), 50 Cent shared some behind-the-scenes footage from his The Final Lap Tour. In the clip, which can be seen below, Fif hilariously complains about not getting bras thrown at him like Drake does on tour.

"They don’t treat Drake like this," 50 Cent calls out while walking through a hallway. "They don’t treat muthaf**kin’ Drake like this. Drake, they throw him bras. What do I get?"

He continues: "Aye, could you please go get me some Drake fans? S**t just don’t feel right. I need to feel special around here. I need them to treat me like I’m Drake. Drake get bras every night. I used to get bras in the beginning of my career."

"This is your fault," 50 adds. "Can we coordinate a production that’s hot enough for me to get bras every night like Drake?"

50 Cent captioned the post, "It’s too many [ninja emoji]’s on this tour shit, treat me like I’m DRAKE. I want to see tetas too."

Drake's Bra Collection

Drake has been getting a plethora of brassieres thrown at him on stage during the course of his It's All a Blur Tour. So much so that it's become a running joke. Drake's dad even gave him a behemoth bra during a recent tour stop as a gag.

See video of 50 Cent jokingly complaining about not getting treated like Drake on tour below.

Watch 50 Cent Complaining About Not Getting the Same Treatment as Drake on Tour