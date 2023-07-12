50 Cent Thinks Crime Is Going to Get Worse in Los Angeles After City Implements No-Bail Policy
Los Angeles County recently reinstated a zero-bail policy and 50 Cent thinks the implementation of the new rule will have a detrimental impact on the city.
50 Cent Comments on Los Angeles' Zero-Bail Policy
According to the Los Angeles Times, back in May, a Los Angeles County judge issued a preliminary injunction against cash bail for those in suspected of nonviolent misdemeanors who had been arrested but not yet arraigned. The injunction derived from a lawsuit filed on behalf of several people who had been arrested and experienced "dismal" conditions while in detention because they weren’t able to pay bail. Under the new ruling, those in jail who have yet to be arraigned would be immediately released.
On July 6, 50 Cent weighed in on the the news on social media. Sharing a video of a Fox 11 Los Angeles report about the new development, Fif captioned the post, "LA is finished, watch how bad it gets out there. SMH."
Those against ending cash bail claim it’ll only result in more crime rates. The policy was implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic to reduce issues such as jail overcrowding and re-arrest rates but ended last summer. In addition, Judge Lawrence Riff called the cash bail system "a clear, pervasive and serious constitutional violation." If the zero-bail policy is approved it will take effect July 17.
50 Cent Preps Massive Tour
50 Cent is currently prepping his Final Lap Tour in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin'. Starting next week, the G-Unit mogul will be performing 64 shows with special guests Busta Rhymes and Jeremih.
—Emani Bell