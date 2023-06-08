50 Cent Joins Star-Studded Cast in Expend4bles, Watch the Explosive Trailer

50 Cent is adding to his acting resume with a starring role in the new Expendables 4 film and the explosive trailer recently debuted.

The Expend4bles Trailer

On Wednesday (June 7), Lions Gate Films released trailer for the fourth installment their action-packed Expendables film series. The forthcoming flick features some new characters including 50 Cent. In the trailer (below), Fif is introduced at the newest member of the ragtag team of elite mercenaries who carry out suicide missions. Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren will be reprising their roles. This time around, the group's mission is to stop an international conspiracy before it ignites a nuclear conflict between the United States and Russia.

One scene shows 50 Cent, who plays the role of Easy, hanging upside down in a crashed car before appearing to spark an explosion with a well-placed gunshot. In another scene, he mans a 50 cal. and excitedly exclaims, "That's what I'm talking about."

50 Cent Reacts to Release of Trailer

50 Cent shared the trailer on his Instagram page and hyped up the upcoming action flick.

"Expendables 4 my new movie is no joke," 50 Cent captioned the trailer on IG. "If you like action your gonna love this."

50 Cent is no novice to the action film world. He's previously starred in movies like Righteous Kill (2008), Gun (2010), Blood Out (2011), Escape Plan (2013) and Den of Thieves (2018).

Watch the Trailer for Expend4bles Below