50 Cent Joins the Race to Buy BET – Report

50 Cent has reportedly joined the race to buy BET and is looking to bring some high-profile partners along for the ride.

According to a report published by TMZ on Friday (May 5), 50 Cent could currently be the frontrunner among a number of television bigwigs including Diddy and Tyler Perry who are allegedly looking to purchase Black Entertainment Television (BET).

The popular entertainment gossip site says that Fif isn't going into battle alone. In his latest power move, the Power exec will be in partnership with both NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal and renowned writer and producer, Kenya Barris, to buy the entire BET television brand.

While a source believed to be close to the situation told TMZ, "It's not a deal," 50 Cent, Shaq and Kenya Barris are reportedly "deep in it." In fact, the same confidant divulged to the outlet that despite Shaquille O'Neal not being in attendance, Curtis and Kenya were spotted at the New York City headquarters for BET's parent company, Paramount, in an attempt to make their pitch.

XXL has reached out to representatives of both 50 Cent and BET for statements on the matter.

50 Cent has been making next-level strides in the television space for quite some time. The success of hit TV shows such as Power, Power II: Ghost and BMF, among others, recently provided the Queens MC with enough juice and financial stability to purchase a 985,000-square-foot warehouse, which will soon be the home of the G-Unit Film and Television company.

News of the "Many Men" rhymer potentially acquiring BET along with Shaq and Kenya Barris comes just one day after 50 Cent announced a massive 64-date tour celebrating the 20-year anniversary of his classic album, Get Rich or Die Tryin'. The worldwide string of concerts will span 19 countries between July and November including the United States, England, Germany and more.