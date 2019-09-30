Shaq Drops Damian Lillard Diss Track: Listen

Let’s get ready to rumble!

Last Thursday (Sept. 26), Shaquille O’Neal released a diss track on his Instagram page aimed at Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard. Apparently, the NBA Hall of Famer wasn’t feeling Dame’s boasts that he can rap better than Shaq during an interview on the Joe Budden Podcast.

On the song, Shaq spits that Dame is the worst player in the league and adds that he’s not on the same level as fellow NBA superstars Steph Curry and Russell Westbrook.

“You see this flow it got a little Hall of Fame on it/Dame shoot jumpers/Shaq still bang on it,” he raps. “MVP candidate you are not one/Platinum plaques on my wall go and get you some/Lyrically, I’m three-time Finals MVP/I can’t believe some clown is testing me.”

On the Joe Budden Podcast, Dame suggested that Shaq’s rap success was more due to the former NBA superstar’s game than his own lyrical skills.

“I think I rap better than Shaq,” he said. “I think he was viewed as Shaq. People [weren't] looking at him like he was a real rapper. They was like, ‘That’s Shaq rapping,’ so of course it was a big deal.”

Judging by his battle with Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley this summer, it's likely Dame will strike back. Yet, of course, this seems to all be in good fun. There’s no serious beef between Shaq and Dame.

Watch Damian Lillard talk sports on the Joe Budden Podcast below. At the 11-minute mark, Dame suggests that he's a better rapper than Shaq.

