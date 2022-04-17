Master P Wants to Be the Next Coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, Would Bring Shaquille O’Neal as Assistant

Master P wants to be the next coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

In a brief video interview with TMZ, which was published on Sunday (April 17), a cameraman asked the No Limit Records founder if he would be interested in being the next head coach of the Lakers. For those who don’t know, the Lakers' owners fired head coach Frank Vogel on April 11 after the basketball franchise disappointingly finished 33-49 for the season.

Master P said he would be interested in the coaching job. “This Hollywood, anything can happen out here. I don’t know [owner and president of the Los Angeles Lakers] Jeannie Buss. Tell her to bring me up for an interview,” he stated.

The cameraman then told P that Ms. Buss watches TMZ and offered him an on-camera pitch for the job. “Bring me in, I can help get us some Ws, championships,” he boasted.

P also added that it was uncommon for the Lakers to not be in the NBA playoffs.

“We ain’t even used to that,” he said. “I’m a big fan of the Lakers, from Magic Johnson to all the greats that have been there. Kobe Bryant. We’ve never seen like this before.”

Master P then advised the Lakers to get some alpha males like him to run the team. He even suggested that he’ll bring in former Lakers star Shaquille O’ Neal as his assistant coach.

“I'll bring some hell of assistant coaches with me. Shaq, John Lucas. I don't know if Shaq wants to do that, but if he do, we can take over. I can't see another team like that,” he said.

Master P is an experienced b-baller. Back in the 1990s, the rap mogul had two stints with an NBA team. Master P played for the Charlotte Hornets in the 1998 pre-season and joined the Toronto Raptors in the 1999 pre-season. However, his contract was never extended beyond pre-season by either team and he never played a regular season game as an NBA player.

Additionally, P’s sons, Mercy and Hercy Miller, are standout basketball players in their own right. In short, Master P is ’bout it, ’bout it when it comes to the game of basketball.

Watch Master P talk about his interest in being the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers below.