J. Cole apparently has some serious hoop dreams. According to Master P, the Dreamville head honcho is training to try out for the NBA.

On Saturday (Aug. 1), TMZ aired an interview with the No Limit Records founder where P revealed Cole spoke with him about possibly trying to make the jump to the League.

"When I talked to J. Cole, he was like, 'You know, big dog you did it. What do you think I would have to do to make it happen?'" P, who made the pre-season squads for the Toronto Raptors and Charlotte Hornets in the late 1990s, relayed.

"To get one of these NBA jerseys, it's not gonna be easy," P said. "It's gonna be a lot of hate, it's gonna be a lot of people not believing in you but you know J. Cole, he got the right size, he in the gym."

P said he offered some solid advice for The Warm Up rapper. "What I told him...this a different time we're in," P added. "They're going to pick you apart. You're gonna have to be able to hit every shot and if you don't hit every shot, they...you know in the NBA, they don't hit every shot but they believe in them. So, you're gonna have to go somewhere where the team really believe in you and the players believe in you."

P thinks it will be an uphill battle for Cole to be respected adding, "They've been putting their whole life into this. So, you're gonna have to prove you're worthy of being on that court. I believe in him and I believe that he's a youngster that has a lot of desire."

P talking about Cole's NBA aspirations comes a couple of days after the North Carolina rapper appeared in a new Puma commercial that shows Cole training in a gym. The clip is narrated by P, and has the New Orleans legend insinuating that Cole might be training to try his hand at making an NBA roster.

Cole played basketball at Terry Sanford High in the early 2000s before going to college at St. John's University on an academic scholarship. While at St. John's, he tried out for the team as a walk-on, but ultimately decided to focus on his studies and music.