J. Cole Trends After President Joe Biden Drops Out of 2024 Presidential Race

J. Cole became a trending topic on social media, but it wasn't for his music. The North Carolina rapper started trending following Joe Biden's announcement that he's bowing out of the 2024 presidential race.

On Sunday (July 21), President Joe Biden announced that he was withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race. The 81-year-old president has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him in a bid to beat Donald Trump in the presidential election in November 2024. VP Harris has vowed to "earn and win the nomination" at the upcoming Democratic National Convention in August.

Interestingly, J. Cole started trending alongside Joe Biden on X, formerly known as Twitter. Apparently, fans compared Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race to Cole bowing out gracefully when the Kendrick Lamar and Drake rap feud started heating up.

In April of 2024, J. Cole dropped his diss track "7 Minute Drill" where he slammed Kendrick Lamar for dissing him on Future and Metro Boomin's tune "Like That." On the song, Cole incredulously said the Compton rhymer's To Pimp a Butterfly album was boring and that his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers project was "tragic."

At his 2024 Dreamville Festival, J. Cole apologized for "7 Minute Drill," calling the diss track the "lamest" and "goofiest" thing he's ever done. He eventually removed the song from his mixtape, Might Delete Later. Many fans thought the decision to wave the white flag would damage his credibility as one of the greatest MCs. But now after the feud between Drizzy and K-Dot has simmered, many people believe Cole may have made the right decision to back out.

Now people are saying Joe Biden pulled a J. Cole on pending voters.

"Joe Biden dropping out the race reminded me when J. Cole dropped out the beef after releasing his diss track," posted one fan on X.

Another person joked: "J. Cole for democrat nomination 2024."

A third user offered this observation: "They should put J. Cole on the ticket and double down on biracial appeal."

President Biden Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race, VP Harris Steps In

President Biden announced on Sunday (July 21) that he's exiting from the 2024 presidential race following a disastrous debate performance against incumbent Donald Trump in June. This led Democrats to call into question whether Biden could serve a second term due to his elderly age. Additionally, Biden threw his support behind Vice President Harris to be the new Democratic Party's presidential nominee. If nominated in August, Ms. Kamala would become the first Black woman to lead a major Party ticket.

Hours later, Harris issued a statement thanking President Joe Biden for his leadership and promised to do "everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda."

Check out some of the funny J. Cole memes after President Biden announced he's not seeking re-election below.

