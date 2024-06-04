J. Cole Spotted Shopping for a Tesla Cybertruck and Salespeople Appear Unfazed by Cole

J. Cole had a very normal car shopping experience recently, which has gone viral online.

J. Cole Spotted Shopping for a Tesla Cybertruck

On Tuesday (June 4), a TikTok video, originally shared by user pearliquee on Monday (June 3), began making its rounds online, which shows J. Cole at a Tesla dealership shopping for a Cybertruck. The caption on the video reads, "J Cole & I shopping for teslas at the same time while the manager kept ignoring him because he didn't know who he was & continued persuading me to place the order for a car."

While this is the user's account of what transpired, in the clip, that doesn't exactly appear to be the takeaway as Cole is speaking with a Tesla salesman and saleswoman. Both of which could possibly be unaware of who the rapper is due to their overly calm demeanors. However, the ignoring aspect isn't evident in the clip.

According to Car and Driver, a 2024 Cybertruck ranges in price from $81,895 to $101,985, depending on the features and options. The vehicle can supposedly tow up to 11,000 pounds and can drive a range of up to 340 miles.

Fans Comment on J. Cole Going From Riding a Bike to Shopping for a Cybertruck

Many people shared comments on the video, highlighting the fact that J. Cole has been seen riding a bicycle over the years. People are suggesting that he's making an astronomical transportation leap from a bike to a Cybertruck.

One person tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "From a bike to a cybertruck is a major flex."

Another wrote, "What happened to his bicycle?"

It's unclear if Cole copped the truck that day, but what's known is that the Dreamville head honcho has had some non-celebrity moments in the past. Like when he was seen casually sitting by the beach, wearing headphones with a laptop last month.

See the video of J. Cole shopping for a Tesla Cybertruck below.

Watch J. Cole Shop for a Tesla Cybertruck