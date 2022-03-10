Here Are the Biggest Discographies in Hip-Hop

For better or for worse, it seems like new rap music drops every single day in this climate. With the popularity and accessibility of streaming, plenty of artists are taking advantage and always feeding their fans new vibes, more now than ever. But for some others, this practice of being plentiful is all but new.

Take for example Lil Wayne, who came into the rap game as a teenager under the infamous Hot Boys and Cash Money umbrella. Beginning with Wayne’s appearance on the group’s debut album Get It How U Live!! in 1997, Weezy went on to release over 40 projects between his solo studio albums, Young Money compilations, a handful of EPs, collaborative projects with Birdman and T-Pain among others, and a long stretch of untouchable mixtapes that include the classic No Ceilings, Dedication and Da Drought series among many more.

Taking a note from his early mentor and former Young Money label head, Curren$y also never went long with re-upping on new tunes. His career sparked once he inked a deal with Master P’s No Limit Records and joined the 504 Boyz in the 2000s. Spitta made his first experience on 2002’s Ballers with the group and over the next couple of decades, unleashed nearly 100 efforts, topped off with the recent release of Continuance in collaboration with The Alchemist—another ode to their chemistry following the fan favorite Covert Coupe.

The well never runs dry for Future either. Most notably, in 2015, he took the weight of his music from the streets to the mainstream, releasing the trophies of DS2, 56 Nights, Beast Mode and the FBGOVO combination What a Time to Be Alive all within months of each other. However, starting with his first mixtape 1000 in 2010, Pluto has an additional 26 projects in the last decade or so and shows no signs of stopping any time soon.

Those are just a few instances of some of the longest discographies in rap music. Below are even more artists who fit the bill and have at least 30 projects in their tank.