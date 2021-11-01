Here Are Drake and Future’s Best Collaborations Ranked

Future and Drake are both mammoth-sized artists in the jungle of rap, and their artistic finesse has resulted in a potent amount of chemistry on wax. They’ve hit an even bigger stride in the last half of a decade, but their musical relationship was birthed on a metallic track called “Tony Montana” in 2011. Now, with 10 years under their collaborative belt, which includes everything from full-fledged projects to ageless loosies and chart-topping singles, it’s time to narrow down their best performances alongside one another.

Once this duo comes up in the barbershop, two things are acknowledged about why their relationship has thrived so well. One: Future has helped validate Drake in the sub-genre of trap. As you remember, the 6 God turned over a more rigid leaf with the 2015 project If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late. He deviated from his usual softer approach with tracks like "Energy," and his A-side has since grown on a lot of fans. However, mostly back then, people were still divided on Drake’s decision to wade in foreign waters.When What a Time to Be Alive dropped later that summer and suddenly, Drake going back and forth with a supreme stick-talker like Future didn’t sound so out of place. The proof is in staticky bangers like “Live From The Gutter,” “Jumpman” and “Scholarships,” also known as the best displays of magic that they’ve whipped up together.

Two: Drake helped solidify Future on a commercial level. The Atlanta rapper’s cowboy hat run in 2015 made him untouchable. Following that classic trap era and DS2, Future scored his second No. 1 album with WATTBA. And though he should’ve easily accomplished this feat with other spirituals like “March Madness,” the Down South rhymer actually earned his very first No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 with the Young Thug-assisted “Way 2 Sexy,” featured on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy album. The track's firepower is undeniable, though it doesn’t make this list—it's gimmicky, but on purpose. Despite the move, that victory further evidences that collaborating with Drake can take things to new heights. Hate it or love it. On the flip side, “N 2 Deep,” a grimy record with an even more charged second half, is fit for the occasion.

With dozens of records in their musical history and even more that are likely collecting dust on a hard drive—Future better not lose it—XXL highlights 15 of their best collaborations over the last decade. Check them out below in anticipation for a rumored What a Time to Be Alive 2 project, which is guaranteed to shake up the game once more if it materializes. In the words of Future, they’re “always working on music.” So we’ll see.