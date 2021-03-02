Lil Wayne Confirms New Young Money Compilation Album Is Coming

Another Young Money compilation album is on the way, according to Lil Wayne.

On Saturday (Feb. 27), Weezy F. Baby was a guest on Fox Sports Radio’s Up On Game where he confirmed a new Young Money album is on the way. “We about to put the compilation together with all the artists together on one album,” Wayne began. “That sets up everything for everybody so they could start coming out with their solo projects as well.”

Lil Wayne, who recently reportedly sold the Young Money music catalog for $100 million, is hoping this project can serve as a stepping stone for the artists he is currently repping—similar to the label's past two compilation projects. The unnamed album will be the third in the series of group efforts by the label, formerly under the legendary Cash Money Records.

This forthcoming Young Money collaborative album will bridge the gap between the last Young Money project, Rise of an Empire, which came out in 2014, and former Young Money rhymers Drake, Nicki Minaj and Tyga. In 2009, the label put out its first compilation album, We Are Young Money, with the Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping singles "BedRock" and "Roger That."

The more popular Young Money releases have come from Drake, Nicki Minaj, Tyga and of course, Lil Wayne. And although it's been some time since the label has offered a compilation album, fans of the collective can now wait patiently until a new offering from Weezy's label arrives.

Lil Wayne's comments about the newest Young Money compilation project starts around the 12:50-minute mark. Check out the full video below.

