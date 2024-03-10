Lil Wayne Settles Wrongful Termination Lawsuit With Former Personal Chef

Lil Wayne has settled a wrongful termination lawsuit filed by his former personal chef, XXL has learned.

Lil Wayne and His Former Personal Chef Settle Wrongful Termination Lawsuit

According to documents obtained by XXL, Lil Wayne's former personal chef, Morghan Medlock, filed paperwork at Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday (March 8) informing the court that she and Weezy have settled her wrongful termination lawsuit. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed, but both parties reached an agreement two days before filing documents to terminate litigation.

Medlock has 45 days (or until May 6) to file documents to officially dismiss the case. A trial date set for July 8, 2024, has been vacated, according to court documents.

Lil Wayne Hit With Lawsuit By Chef Claiming Wrongful Termination Over Family Emergency

As previously reported, Lil Wayne was sued by his former personal chef in December of 2022. In her lawsuit, Morghan Medlock claimed that she was wrongfully fired over allegedly leaving her scheduled shift to be with her injured 10-year-old son who had been hospitalized.

TMZ reported that while Medlock was on a trip to Las Vegas with Weezy over the Memorial Day weekend, she received news that her 10-year-old son had been hospitalized in Los Angeles with a head injury. When Medlock tried to expedite her return trip to her son, she alleged that Wayne caused a flight delay by smoking on the aircraft.

Medlock then decided to get on a separate flight instead of waiting around. Despite her claim of notifying Wayne's assistant about her decision, his team persistently inquired whether she was quitting the company. Although Medlock alleged to have told them she wasn't, they eventually told her she had been fired. According to Medlock's suit, a message directly from Tunechi eventually reached her, which reportedly read, "Tell Chef Morghan this isn't going to work."

In her lawsuit, Medlock asserted that her wrongful termination violated California law and was seeking restitution amounting to at least $500,000.

