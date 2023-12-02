Lil Wayne Thinks It’s Depressing That André 3000 Says There’s Nothing to Rap About at Age 48

Lil Wayne thinks it's depressing that André 3000 said that he has nothing to rap about at age 48.

Lil Wayne Finds André 3000's Rap Comment Depressing

On Friday (Dec. 1), Lil Wayne hosted another episode of his Young Money Radio progam on Apple Music with his special guest, former YMCMB artist Tyga. During the show, Weezy and Tyga discussed a myriad of topics including sports and artists who came from various rap camps. Tunechi then disclosed something that he read, which he said made him depressed.

Apparently, Wayne found it depressing that André 3000 said that he has nothing to rap about at age 48.

"I read a depressing quote or two from someone that I respect a lot in music and hip-hop period and music period," he explained at the 21:48-minute mark in the video below. "And they were asked, you know, like 'Why you ain't been doing, you know music, or whatever?' And they was like, "Man, like what I'm going to talk about? I'm in my 40s like what am I going to talk about?'"

"'Like what you want to know about me?...You want to know about what I'm doing about the life I'm living at this age and the things I'm doing? Like what am I supposed to talk about?'" Wayne continued.

"I was like, 'Wow, that was so depressing.' Like, I have everything to talk about," Weezy added.

Wayne later explained that he doesn't listen to the radio or anyone else for that matter. The rap veteran stated that he goes into the studio and rap about things that are on his mind. And if the lyrics connect with the people, then mission accomplished.

"I love what I do. Put it out and swing for the fences man," Wayne concluded.

André 3000 Talks About If He'll Ever Release a Solo Rap Album

Tunechi's remarks about André 3000 is in reference to the OutKast member's interview with GQ magazine last month. In the wake of releasing his flute album, New Blue Sun, Three Stacks was asked if he will ever drop a solo rap project. The Atlanta rhymer seemed optimistic that he would some day.

"There's this misconception that I just won't do it," he said. "I think people feel like I'm sitting around on rap albums, or sitting around and I'm just not putting them out in that way. And no it's not like that."

André continued: "In my mind, I really would like to make a rap album. So maybe that happens one day, but I got to find a way to say what I want to say in an interesting way that's appealing to me at this age."

See Lil Wayne talk about Three Stacks' rap comment on his Young Money Radio show below.

Watch Lil Wayne Talk About How He Finds It Depressing That André 3000 Has Nothing to Rap About at Age 48