André 3000 Dropping First Solo Album Featuring No Rapping, Lots of Flutes

And just like that, André 3000 has announced his debut solo album. However, there's a twist.

André 3000 Announces Debut Solo Album

Fans have been waiting on a solo album from OutKast's André 3000 for decades. On Tuesday (Nov. 14), 3 Stacks announced he will be releasing his debut LP on Friday (Nov. 17). The album is titled New Blue Sun. However, instead of featuring the god-level raps that fans have been waiting for, the project will feature the rap legend playing the flute. This will be an entirely instrumental album, no rapping.

The new project will feature eight songs with interesting titles such as "I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a 'Rap" Album But This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time" and "The Slang Word P(*)ssy Rolls Off the Tongue With Far Better Ease Than the Proper Word Vagina. Do You Agree?"

3 Stacks showing off his flute-playing skills is no surprise. For the past few years, the Atlanta rapper has been spotted in random locations playing his custom flute. As for the solo rap album fans have been waiting on, it looks like the wait will continue. The closest thing fans have gotten to that was the OutKast double-album Speakerboxxx/The Love Below in 2003.

"There’s this misconception that I just won't do it," André says of releasing a rap record. "I think people feel like I'm sitting around on rap albums, or sitting around and I'm just not putting them out in that way. And no it's not like that."

He continues: "In my mind, I really would like to make a rap album. So maybe that happens one day, but I got to find a way to say what I want to say in an interesting way that's appealing to me at this age."

Rumors of André 3000 Album Dropping This Year

Rumors of a new André 3000 album being released this year were most recently sparked by Killer Mike. Back in June, the Run The Jewels rapper confirmed 3K had a new LP on the way during an interview with SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning. Mike later backtracked on his comments.

See the tracklist and cover art for André 3000's debut solo album, New Blue Sun, below.

André 3000's New Blue Sun Tracklist

1. "I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a 'Rap" Album But This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time"

2. "The Slang Word P(*)ssy Rolls Off the Tongue With Far Better Ease Than the Proper Word Vagina. Do You Agree?"

3. "That Night in Hawaii When I Turned Into a Panther and Started Making These Low Register Purring Tones That I Couldn’t Control … Sh¥t Was Wild"

4. "BuyPoloDisorder’s Daughter Wears A 3000™ Button Down Embroidered"

5. "Ninety Three ‘Til Infinity and Beyoncé"

6. "Ghandi, Dalai Lama, Your Lord & Savior J.C. / Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer, and John Wayne Gacy"

7. "Ants to You, Gods to Who?"

8. "Dreams Once Buried Beneath the Dungeon Floor Slowly Sprout Into Undying Gardens"

