Does André 3000 Have a Rap Album in the Stash?

André 3000 may have enough songs in the vault to put out a rap album if he chooses to.

Is an André 3000 Rap Album in the Stash?

On Friday (Jan. 5), YouTube channel B High TV released a new interview with Goodie Mob member Big Gipp. During the sit-down, which can be seen below, the topic of 3 Stacks' new instrumental album New Blue Sun comes up. Gipp then makes the revelation that a rap album from the OutKast member is in the stash.

"I’ma tell you something you don’t know," Gipp says at the three minute-mark of the interview. "The bruh got a rap album. Bruh, if he wanted to rap, he got that. Organized Noize could go in they vault and pull out a 3000 album. It’s not about that. It’s about where we are in music right now. Him coming out rapping wasn’t gonna change nothing. It was just him joining what’s going on. Now, him coming out doing this and making this successful, he just broke the whole situation down to where now we can go in another direction."

"At the end of the day, for me, that’s great," Big Gipp continues. "Because guess what? He can go out here in theaters, people gonna charge $100, $500, $1000 to see him play his flute. Right? He’s showing you another way to take music and grow gracefully as a man and an MC. 'Hey, I ain’t got to depend on rap for the rest of my career.'"

André 3000 Releases First Solo Album

On Nov. 17, 2023, 3K released his first solo album, New Blue Sun, which was sans lyrics and featured the Atlanta lyricist playing a flute, to the chagrin of some fans.

"There’s this misconception that I just won't do it," André said of releasing a rap album at the time. "I think people feel like I'm sitting around on rap albums, or sitting around and I'm just not putting them out in that way. And no it's not like that."

He continued: "In my mind, I really would like to make a rap album. So maybe that happens one day, but I got to find a way to say what I want to say in an interesting way that's appealing to me at this age."

See Big Gipp reveal André 3000 has enough material for a rap album in the stash below.

Watch Big Gipp's Interview With B High TV