Here’s the Best André 3000 Verse Every Year Since 1994

André 3000: the man, the myth, the legend.

As a member of OutKast, he, along with his partner in rhyme, Big Boi, has put out some of hip-hop's greatest music. The duo has been the purveyor of some of the most influential styles ever heard and seen since the early 1990s. Then, in the mid 2000s, following the release of the group’s diamond-selling album, Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, and the subsequent Idlewild soundtrack, ‘Dré unceremoniously said “Ight Imma Head Out,” leaving the possibility of another group project in limbo.

Yet, he hasn’t gone totally missing. On the solo tip, 3K has dropped some of the most revered feature verses of the last decade-plus, which, despite his lack of a solo project, have bolstered his stock enough to spur many hip-hop heads to put him on rap’s Mt. Rushmore.

Dré's mastery of wordplay is uncanny. His grasp of pacing is awe-inspiring. His ability to paint pictures with words is virtuoso. Every verse leaves you wanting more. Yet, the illusive solo rap album everyone has been clamoring for remains a "what if" topic at work water coolers and weed cyphers.

These days, 3K only raps when he wants to. In June of 2023, 3000 appeared on the Killer Mike song "Scientists & Engineers" featuring Future, notching another song-stealing verse. The track has been nominated for Best Rap Song at the 2024 Grammy Awards. On Nov. 14, 2023, Dré announced he will be dropping his debut solo album New Blue Sun. Unfortunately for fans of the hermetic lyricist who have been waiting for the rapper to drop a rap album since forever, ever (ever, ever), the project will be entirely instrumental. No raps will be featured.

With news of a new 3 Stacks album on the horizon, XXL dives into André 3000’s solo and OutKast catalog to document his most eloquent verse each year since the release of the group’s 1994 debut album, Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik.

[Editor's note: André 3000 did not appear on any released music in 2009 and 2022.]