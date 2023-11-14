André 3000 Reveals If He Will Ever Drop a Rap Album

André 3000 is revealing if he will ever drop a rap album, after announcing he will release his debut solo instrumental album, New Blue Sun, this week.

André 3000 Talks Releasing Solo Rap Album

On Tuesday (Nov. 14), André 3000 had the internet going nuts after it was revealed he will release the first solo album of his career on Friday (Nov. 17). The LP, titled New Blue Sun, will be entirely instrumental and feature 3 Stacks playing his flute along with other woodwind musicians. So, the question is, will we ever get a rap album from the reclusive rapper.

"There’s this misconception that I just won't do it," André says of releasing a rap album, in a press release for New Blue Sun. "I think people feel like I'm sitting around on rap albums, or sitting around and I'm just not putting them out in that way. And no it's not like that."

He continues: "In my mind, I really would like to make a rap album. So maybe that happens one day, but I got to find a way to say what I want to say in an interesting way that's appealing to me at this age."

Fans React to Announcement of André 3000 Instrumental Album

Fans have been reacting to news of the new 3K album, with there being mixed reviews that New Blue Sun will be devoid of lyrics.

"We've been tricked, backstabbed and bamboozled," one person on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted. "There’s blood on your hands André 3000."

"I really hope Andre been practicing the ever living hell out of that flute," someone else commented. "He better not make me listen to a whole album of flautist mediocrity after seventeen years."

"André 3000 is boutta drop a 87 minute long flute album this week with no vocals or any other instrumentation… and i’m so ready for it," another excited fan typed.

Fans have been hoping for a 3 Stacks solo album for years, with the closest thing coming in the form of OutKast's 2003 double-album Speakerboxxx/The Love Below.

Check out reactions from fans to news that André 3000 isn't releasing a rap album below.

