Here Are the Best Moments of Andre 3000 Playing a Flute in a City Near You

These days, the only person harder to find than Where's Waldo is André 3000. Luckily, thanks to the internet, every few months, a photo or video of the OutKast member surfaces.

Earlier this week, a video of André 3000 playing his flute for Salehe Bembury, Vice President of Sneakers & Men’s Footwear at Versace, made its rounds on the internet. In the clip, recorded on Dec. 7, the elusive MC is seated on a chair in front of a couch as he plays his double flute. The sounds he created even inspired Atlanta producer Big Papito, who's signed to 2 Chainz's The Real University Records, to flip it into his own masterpiece of a beat.

On Sept. 4, Jeff Staples, the founder of Staple Design, a New York-based visual communications agency specializing in clothing collection, creative agency and retail, posted a video of his meeting with André 3000. "Lunch with a 🐐 & his flute 🎶," Jeff wrote as the caption of the video, which features the "Hey Ya!" rapper holding his signature double flute and showing off a beaming smile.

Like many Three Stacks sightings, this recent clip caused a social media frenzy with fans hoping the soft-spoken rhymer would be returning to music. Two years after blessing Kanye West and Kid Cudi with vocals for their song "Fire," off the Kids See Ghosts album, there isn't a new update on when André will be releasing new music himself. All fans have left are the moments between him and his flute, or casual run-ins on the street with fans.

In 2019, media producer Antonia Cereijido jumped on Twitter to brag to her followers about her once-in-a-lifetime encounter with the 45-year-old rapper. Since that moment went viral, André has been seen across the country with his flute in tow. From a yoga class in Philly to Atlanta airports, he's sharing his music in a different way in recent years.

Fans who are lucky enough to see Three Stacks in person are in a group of their own. Every moment captured on camera shows him happily minding his own business or allowing fans to approach him as if he's not a mystical figure in hip-hop.

Here, XXL highlights the random moments when André 3000 was captured on video playing his flute and posing for pics with fans. Look out for Three Stacks and his double flute in a city near you.