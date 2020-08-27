These Striking Stories in OutKast Songs Will Make You Run It Back

Hip-hop has many great storytellers, but OutKast is one group that have made it an art form. Throughout the their illustrious career, the Atlanta duo of André 3000 and Big Boi have created several engaging songs that deal with everyday life in the ’hood.

’Kast’s very first single, “Player’s Ball” in 1993, is a prime example of that. The song features ’Dré and Big Boi recapping their daily activities in the ’hood on Christmas Day. By their second album, ATLiens, in 1996, the rap tandem started to deliver more detailed storylines in their songs. On “Elevators (Me and You),” ’Dre’ recounts a word-for-word conversation with a fan who asked him about his newfound fame.

Some of OutKast’s storytelling tracks deal with personal struggles, too. Their most well-known song “Ms. Jackson” deals with baby mama drama while "Toilet Tisha" is a grim tale of a 14-year-old girl dealing with her unwanted pregnancy. Both songs can be heard on their Grammy Award-winning 2000 project, Stankonia.

André and Big Boi look inward with their own stories. Three Stacks’ "A Life in the Day of Benjamin Andre (Incomplete)" and General Patton’s “The Train” are both autobiographical tales of their lives and storied rap careers. In short, Dré and Big Boi are creative storytellers.

On the 24th anniversary of the release of OutKast's second album, ATLiens, XXL takes a look at the dynamic duo's storytelling songs and highlight their striking lyrics that will make you run it back after listening to them. Check them out for yourself below.