With one of the most decorated catalogs in all of rap, Future has remained one of hip-hop's most dominating figures all the way into 2024. As Future and Metro Boomin celebrate the release of We Still Don't Trust You, their second album in less than a month, the conversation surrounding Future's consistency as a rapper is once again happening. The pair's first effort, We Don't Trust You, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 on March 31. They also earned the No. 1 song "Like That." The accomplishment yet again confirmed that Future is one of the most prolific rappers of a generation.

The Atlanta rapper launched into success right out the gates. His first two albums, Pluto and Honest, in 2012 and 2014 respectively were both met with commercial success, spawning the platinum-certified hits "Turn On the Lights," "Honest," "Move That Dope" and "I Won." However, it turned out that Future was just getting started, as he embarked on one of the most ambitious mixtape release runs ever. In a two-year span from 2014 to 2015, Future dropped his mixtapes Monster, Beast Mode and 56 Nights, each of which was lauded by critics.

That run certified Future as a rap superstar, and by the time he dropped his DS2 album in 2015, he was outta here. The album was certified triple platinum and spawned multiple platinum hits including "F**k Up Some Commas," "Where Ya At" and more.

The rest has been history ever since. With dozens of chart-topping projects and singles to his name, Future has continued to churn out hits at a relentless pace. Check out Future's best songs ranked below.