Killer Mike Wins Best Rap Song for ‘Scientists & Engineers’ featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane at 2024 Grammy Awards

On Sunday (Feb. 4), during a pre-Grammy Awards ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Killer Mike was awarded the Best Rap Song trophy for his track "Scientists & Engineers," featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane.

The Atlanta rhymer made a sweep in the three rap categories that he was nominated in. He won Best Rap Song, Best Rap Album for Michael and Best Rap Performance for "Scientists & Engineers."

"Sweep! Atlanta, it’s a sweep!" Killer Mike yelled after accepting his Best Rap Album trophy to confirm the sweep.

The competition was stiff this year. The other nominees for Best Rap Song included Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice for "Barbie World," off the Barbie soundtrack, Doja Cat for her Scarlet track "Attention," Lil Uzi Vert's "Just Wanna Rock" and Drake and 21 Savage's "Rich Flex."

Nicki's nod in a rap category this year was noteworthy considering she chastised the Grammy Awards committee last year for not including her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single "Super Freaky Girl" in any rap category. The song was instead included in the Pop Song category.

Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow and Gunna Previously Nominated for Best Rap Song

At the 2023 Grammy Awards, the Best Rap Song nominations included Jack Harlow's "Churchill Downs" featuring Drake, DJ Khaled's "God Did" featuring Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy, Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5," Gunna and Future's "Pushin P" featuring Young Thug and Future's "Wait for U" featuring Drake and Tems.

Kendrick ended up taking home the win for his track "The Heart Part 5," which peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 last May. The track wasn't included on Kendrick Lamar's latest album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which ended up also winning Best Rap Album at last year’s awards.

