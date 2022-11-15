Future Responds to Wack 100 Claiming He Ran Down on Pluto in an Airport

Future has responded to Wack 100's wild story about running down on Hendrix for an unpaid debt at the airport.

On Monday (Nov. 14), Future's artist Doe Boy addressed the viral moment created over the weekend by Wack 100 claiming he once pressed Pluto at Los Angeles International Airport. In the video clip, Doe Boy laughed at Wack's story, while questioning the details. In particular, Wack not being able to name Future's famous ex-girlfriend Ciara. Future weighed in on Doe's retelling of Wack's story in the comment section of an Instagram blog, simply posting six crying laughing emojis.

Doe Boy and Future aren't the only ones to call cap on Wack's story. Big U, who Wack said was present during the incident, has since denied the tale.

"I have never been in LAX airport with Wack 100," Big U revealed on his Instagram Story after Wack's story went viral. "Nor did we run down on Future (fact). I wish y'all would get it in y'all head these people lie all day. 10 percent truth. 90 percent them. I hate that how no matter what someone say about Big U it's just true. When is the hate going to stop."

Wack 100 had the internet talking recently when he claimed during a Clubhouse session that he'd pressed Future in LAX over an alleged debt owed to Detroit rapper Trick Trick.

"Future owed Trick Trick some money," began Wack 100. "So me, Trick Trick and Big U was real close at the time, right? Future owed bro some money. Alright, Trick Trick in Detroit. Me and Big U on a redeye flight to Atlanta, we coming through LAX. We coming through security putting our bag through the thing, who we see on the other side? Future and the girl that’s with the football player. We see Future and Ciara. I say, 'Bro, is that who I think it is?' He looked and said 'yeah.' I say 'You take the [inaudible] I got him.' When we come through the thing I said, 'Aye, homie, you got that money for Trick?' He take off running."

"I’m chasing the nigga, on the dead homies, through the Delta muthafuckin’ terminal," Wack 100 continued. "He runs into the thing, but it ain’t hooked up to no plane. He runs into the terminal. True story. When he runs into the terminal, he take his phone out. He know he can only go so far because, what you gonna do, jump onto the runway? That’s a long drop down there, right?"

Wack 100 then claimed Future got Birdman to intervene.

"He throws the phone at me on speaker," Wack added. "All I hear is Stunna’s voice. He say, 'Wack, it’s be Stunna, talk to me.' I say, 'Stunna, I’m busy right now.' He said, 'Yeah, but I don’t want you to be, nephew, what’s going on?' I say, 'He owe Trick Trick a bag. He can’t be in our backyard and he owe bro a bag. Either he gon' pay or he finna get ducked and then he gon' pay.' Trick Trick at home sleep, he don’t know what’s going on, he in Detroit. He say 'Wack, my word to you, I’ll pay the debt. Let him be. I got business with that man.' I say, 'What?' He say, 'Wack, it’s Sunna talking to you as your brother. Leave him be. You got my word. Whatever the debt is, send me Trick. I’ll pay him in the morning. On me. I’m giving you my word.' Trick Trick got his wad."

Birdman and Trick Trick have yet to publicly comment on the situation.